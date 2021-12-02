Cara Delevingne celebrated Valentine’s Day with her son Will Smith

Young people were suspected of a romantic relationship after a gentle hug at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne was spotted in the company of Jaden Smith on Valentine’s Day. The girl met with a musician and actor near a restaurant in Los Angeles.

According to media reports, Kara and Jaden are old friends, but the young man came to a date with the model with a huge bouquet of red roses and kissed her in greeting.

The nature of the meeting is still unknown. Note that after parting with Ashley Benson Delevingne was left alone. She previously declared herself pansexual, stressing that the gender of the partner does not matter to her. Jaden’s heart is now also free, but it’s too early to judge the couple’s romance – they were often seen together before. Delevingne and Smith star in the recently released film Life in a year… The model played the role of a terminally ill girl, and the son of Will Smith – her lover.

