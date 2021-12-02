Channing Tatum grabbed Sandra Bullock and rushed with her into the pool. Video

This is how the actor celebrated the completion of filming for his new film “The Lost City of D”.

The shooting of The Lost City D, starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, finished on August 16. In the story, the writer and the male model from the cover of her new book go on a tour to present the novel and suddenly find out that the mysterious place in the jungle, described by the woman, turns out to be real.

On the set, 41-year-old Tatum became so attached to 57-year-old Bullock that on the day of the end of work, he took her in his arms and jumped with the actress into the pool, where they worked out the underwater scenes. The actor shared his act on social networks – someone from the film crew filmed the fall.

That’s a wrap on #LostCityOfD… I love this movie so much I don’t have words. I also don’t have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab & share a brain at times. I ❤️ U girl. As U can see I’ll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yAXAf5D4x6 – Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) August 16, 2021

On the video, Sandra yells: “No!” and asks to put her in her place, and Channing makes a show of their jump. Then they embrace in the water, and the man kisses his partner on the cheek.

“I love this film so much that I have no words. I also have no words to describe how special Sandy Bullock is. We are definitely created in the same laboratory and at times we have a common brain. I love you girl, ”Tatum wrote in a post under the video.

We add that in this film there was a small role for Brad Pitt. The picture is expected to be released in April 2022.

