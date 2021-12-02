China starts building world’s largest green hydrogen plant

China’s largest refining company China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) has begun construction of the world’s largest plant for the production of environmentally friendly hydrogen, which will be generated using solar energy. The enterprise will go into operation in the summer of 2023 and will annually produce up to 20 thousand tons of “green” hydrogen.

The cost of the project is 3 billion yuan ($ 470 million). To implement the plan, a plant for the electrolysis of hydrogen extraction from water, storage tanks, transportation means and a pipeline to the place of use and processing will be built. A solar farm will also be built to supply energy to all technological processes. After all, the whole point of “green” hydrogen is that only renewable energy will be used to obtain it.

The capacity of the auxiliary solar power plant will be 300 MW. The project is being implemented in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The region is considered suitable for renewable energy production and chemical production. Sinopec plans to use the “green” hydrogen obtained at the complex at its own oil refinery, where a hydrogen pipeline will be connected.

Now the production uses hydrogen obtained from the processing of natural gas. This is the so-called “gray” hydrogen, the production of which is accompanied by greenhouse gas emissions. The transition to the use of “green” hydrogen will help get rid of emissions into the atmosphere annually 485 thousand tons of CO 2 … There are no projects similar in scale and ambition yet anywhere in the world, the source claims.

In conclusion, some interesting statistics. Sinopec is the largest hydrogen producer in China with a capacity of 3.9 million tonnes per year, accounting for 11% of the country’s total hydrogen production. Mainly in China, hydrogen is produced from fossil raw materials, while only 4% is obtained using renewable sources. Almost all of the country’s hydrogen is used in the chemical industry to make plastics and chemicals.

Hydrogen plays a significant role in the PRC government’s plans for a carbon-free economy. It is planned that the share of hydrogen in the country’s energy balance will increase to 20% by 2060, whereas in 2018 it was only 3%. Obviously, there is a lot of work to be done in this area. In particular, three more projects for the production of environmentally friendly hydrogen are under development, including two in the northern region of Inner Mongolia and a facility based on an offshore wind farm in southeastern Fujian province. And this is just the beginning.