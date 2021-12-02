China, together with Russia, conduct naval exercises around Japan and threaten it with supersonic weapons – News – Echo of Moscow, 02.12.2021

With a review of the publication – Rinat Valiulin.

Chinese and Russian warships and planes regularly carry out combat patrols in the sea and air space surrounding Japan, according to the Japanese edition (translation of the Inopress website). The first cruise of the mixed Sino-Russian squadron was carried out in October with the participation of a total of ten destroyers and frigates from both countries.

For the first time, the newspaper notes, the Chinese missile destroyer Nanchang, one of the largest warships in Asia, participated in the maneuvers. The purpose of the joint exercise is to see the reaction of Japan and South Korea to their actions. Japan and the United States jointly outperform Beijing and Moscow in naval power.

However, they are “shaken” by the newest hypersonic weapons they develop and produce – gliding at low altitudes and irregular trajectories, difficult to intercept missiles at a speed of five times the speed of sound.

According to Japanese experts, the hypersonic weapons that China and Russia are threatening Tokyo with could displace ICBMs and become the “spark” of a new arms race, writes Asahi.

The author of the publication believes that Japan can become a mediator in relations between the United States, on the one hand, and China and Russia, on the other.