“Christmas” is officially banned in Europe

02 December 2021 06:17



In Europe, it was forbidden to mention the word Christmas, as it may not be liked by migrants from Islamic countries that have flooded Europe. And also any words in which the word “man” is present, for example, “policeman”, and the word “man”, since it sounds the same in English as “man” (man), for example, the phrase “fire is the greatest achievement of man” now “taboo” as it can offend “LGBT people”.

The European Commission has banned its employees from using words that may be offensive to people of different nations, cultures, religions and sexual orientations. In the published guide for officials involved in internal and external communications, terms such as “gay”, “lesbian” and even “Christmas” fell into disgrace.

Instead of “dangerous” words, it is suggested to use their neutral counterparts. For example, instead of specifying a specific sexual minority, it is suggested to speak of “same-sex couples”. And then you can be mistaken.

A significant place in the document is devoted specifically to issues related to gender. Now officials are prohibited from using words that contain a root associated with the male gender, for example, in the English word policeman, the part of man just means a man. Even the word “man-made” is proposed to be replaced by “artificially created”, and instead of the phrase “fire is the greatest achievement of man” (the word for man and man is the same here) use the expression “fire is the greatest achievement of mankind.”

It is also recommended to avoid mentioning, which is traditional for many languages, when first listing men and their social roles, that is, speaking of parents, “father and mother” will sound non-inclusive. Among other things, the address “ladies and gentlemen” was also blacklisted, instead of which it is proposed to use “dear colleagues”. In addition, when choosing illustrations for reports, European Commission officials should try to ensure that in the pictures “women and girls are not represented at home or in passive roles, while men are active and adventurous”.

Some words are relatively recently included in the lists of prohibited. For example, “colonization” became such a concept, and even in relation to the development of space outside the Earth.

“Christmas” also turned out to be excluded, instead of it now just “holidays”. Indeed, for Muslim migrants, the mention of a Christian holiday can be unpleasant.

The document itself is not in the public domain, since it is an internal document of the European Commission. It became known about him thanks to the Italian newspaper Il Giornale, whose journalists were able to familiarize themselves with the directory.

As Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli writes in the introduction to the paper, “We must always offer inclusive communication by ensuring that everyone is valued and recognized in all of our content, regardless of gender, race or ethnicity, religion, disability, age. or sexual orientation. ”

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin does not agree with the recommendations of the European Commission (EC) to abandon gender references and references to the word “Christmas”. His words are quoted by the Vatican News portal on Tuesday.

“I think it’s right to try to get rid of discrimination,” he said. – However, in my opinion, this [рекомендации ЕК]certainly not a way to achieve this goal. Because in the end it risks destroying, destroying a person. ” He added that those “who go against reality are putting themselves in grave danger.”

According to Parolin, “Europe owes its existence and its identity to many contributions.” “We, of course, cannot forget that one of the main contributions, if not [самым] the main thing was Christianity itself. Therefore, the elimination of differences and the elimination of roots means precisely the destruction of the personality, ”he stressed.