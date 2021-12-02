CineEurope 2021: presentation by Warner Bros.

Like all majors at the current CineEurope, the presentation from Warner Bros. consisted of two parts – getting acquainted with the package of future projects and showing one of them in full. A long drama was fully demonstrated here this time KING RICHARD about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, starring Will Smith.

The package presentation was noticeably shorter than the film, but it turned out to be much more interesting. It began with a slicer that collected the company’s projects shown during the pandemic. The video claimed that during these difficult times, Warner Bros. released more projects on the big screens than any other Hollywood studio and, despite all the difficulties, for the year (from March 2020 to March 2021) managed to raise $ 2.3 billion. on their streaming, they chose not to remember, especially since from 2022, it is claimed, this practice will be minimized.

The presentation of the studio’s future projects began with the screening of extended movie trailers KING RICHARD and MATRIX: RESURRECTION… In general, they differed little from those already published on the Web. Unlike KING RICHARD, show the whole new MATRIX the studio for some reason did not want to.

Most of the presentation time was devoted to the slot of 2022 paintings. And there was something to tell about. For example, the exclusive video dedicated to Baz Luhrmann’s film turned out to be quite impressive. ELVIS… Anticipating his screening, the director addressed the guests from the screen, promising to both surprise and delight with this video. And so it happened: Tom Hanks, almost unrecognizable in makeup, surprised (he, fortunately, plays not Elvis Presley, but his administrator), but pleased – a bright picture, inventive editing and an extremely lively rhythm of the future picture. Something like a mixture awaits us THE GREAT GATSBY and MOULIN ROUGE…

An exclusive footage was presented to the thriller film by Olivia Wilde DON’T WORRY DARLING starring Florence Pugh. This picture tells the story of a housewife from an idyllic suburb of the mid-20th century, who witnesses the suicide of one of her neighbors. She begins to suspect that not everything in her world is so perfect. The video was distinguished by a gloomy atmosphere and an unusual picture. The tape is expected to be released in September.

Earlier, in April, Warner Bros. present to cinemas a project FANTASTIC BEINGS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE, but at this presentation no ready-made materials were shown on it – only a video about the filming.

The jewel in the crown of Warner Bros. there are films with DC comics heroes. In 2022, the studio will release five of these films at once, all of them at first will be shown exclusively on large screens. We are talking, in particular, about tapes BLACK ADAM, FLASH, new AQUAMENE and of course, BATMANE… If the first four films were mentioned only in passing, using them in a general cut with a list of future projects, then we dwelt on the last picture in more detail. First of all, everyone was promised the most emotional Batman movie ever made. The presented video material on the picture turned out to be already a familiar teaser, shown recently on DC Fandome.

The richest in exclusives turned out to be an animation project SUPER PETS – a cartoon about Superman the dog, who, together with his furry friends, saves the world from a supervillain in the person of an aggressive guinea pig. The description sounds rather strange, but in fact the cartoon turns out to be funny. At least that was the three snippets shown, as well as the raw trailer presented. Before the demonstration of these materials, the guests of the presentation were warned that visually they were not quite ready yet, and they promised that a full-fledged trailer SUPER PETS in perfect quality will only appear next month.

06.10.2021 Author: BC