Coach J. Lo revealed the secret of the singer’s slimness: November 11, 2021, 23:40

According to the singer’s personal trainer David Crish, Jennifer Lopez is a supporter of a healthy lifestyle and sports. This is the secret of her harmony, Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to Correspondent.

David Krish noted that the 52-year-old star strictly adheres to the training schedule, as well as carefully monitors nutrition and sleep duration.

“It’s not enough just to play sports. You need to change every aspect of your life for the better,” the singer’s coach said.

Krish clarified that during training, Jay Lo combines different types of physical activity: plyometric and strength training, boxing, Pilates, gym and cardio.

According to the trainer, the artist is very purposeful, hardworking and energetic, so she manages to maintain muscle relief despite her age.

“Jennifer’s workouts often combine the goose stride with sumo walking, which uses the muscles of the inner thighs and buttocks,” says Krish.

Also, almost every lesson with a trainer is not complete without deadlift and boxing elements.

Earlier, 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston told how she manages to keep herself in shape all the time. According to the actress, the main thing is self-control.

