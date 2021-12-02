https://ria.ru/20211118/dikaprio-1759494928.html

Comedy trailer with DiCaprio, Lawrence, Chalamet and Meryl Streep released

A trailer for a comedy with DiCaprio, Lawrence, Chalamet and Meryl Streep was released – Russia news today

Comedy trailer with DiCaprio, Lawrence, Chalamet and Meryl Streep released

A trailer for the black comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay has appeared on the Web, Collider reports. RIA Novosti, 18.11.2021

2021-11-18T00: 43

2021-11-18T00: 43

2021-11-18T00: 43

the culture

Jennifer Lawrence

leonardo dicaprio

kate blanchett

Meryl Streep

netflix

Jonah Hill

culture News

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759487220_0-0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_937079adbbc61b5f246e5da292830698.jpg

MOSCOW, November 18 – RIA Novosti. A trailer for the black comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay has appeared on the Web, Collider reports. The film has a stellar cast. Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence played the lead roles. Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timote Chalamet, Ariana Grande and others also starred in the film. The video says that the picture was filmed “on the basis of real events that have not yet happened.” Astronomers have discovered a giant comet capable of destroying the Earth. The trailer shows how the government and the general public reacted when they learned of their discovery. Instead of throwing all their strength into preventing disaster, politicians began to make plans about how to get rich on protection from a celestial body, and hide from the public that the planet could soon come to an end. The characters DiCaprio and Lawrence decide that the scale of the possible tragedy cannot be hushed up and try to tell the earthlings about the comet. However, the latter are also not particularly afraid of the approaching apocalypse, and participation in a television show turns into disgrace for scientists. “Don’t Look Up” will be released December 24 via Netflix.

https://ria.ru/20211117/pauk-1759429336.html

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759487220_345 0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d2b6803ca1b43d134b67d927ddb6c54.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

jennifer lawrence, leonardo dicaprio, cate blanchett, meryl streep, netflix, john hill, cultural news, movies and tv series