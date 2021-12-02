Contrary to Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the Chateau Miraval estate

Angelina Jolie sold her share of the Chateau Miraval estate in the south of France, which she acquired with Brad Pitt in 2011. The share of the actress, which is 50%, was bought by the wine production company Tenute del Mondo.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The value of the estate is estimated at $ 164 million. Pitt tried to obstruct the deal and even sued his ex-wife, accusing her of not informing him about the deal and not providing the right to buy. Jolie has long wanted to give up her part of the property, but negotiations with Pitt’s lawyers have led nowhere. Then the actress decided to go around and sell her share of the estate on her own.

Chateau Miraval has a huge vineyard, wine cellar, steam room and spa, gym, swimming pool, home theater, as well as two helipads and a chapel where Jolie and Pitt got married in 2014. The modest ceremony was attended only by the couple’s children – 20-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. It is known that Jolie has not visited the estate for a long time, but Pitt was there last summer with the German model Nicole Poturalski.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie

As for Jolie’s personal life, she is credited with having an affair with 31-year-old singer Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. The actress has been spotted with him on several dates. The novel is also supported by the fact that Angelina introduced Abel to her children: in July, the couple attended a Mustafa concert in Los Angeles, where Jolie took her eldest daughters Shiloh and Zakhara with her. For another meeting with The Weeknd, the actress invited her son Pax.

