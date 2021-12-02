Coronavirus: Britain is throwing all its strength into revaccination, they want to use chewing gum against covid

Video caption,

Omicron: Empty Panic or Real Threat?

Britain is vigorously revaccinating its citizens and plans to avoid a Christmas lockdown due to the Omicron strain, while economists are cutting their forecasts for world economic growth for next year. The main thing about the coronavirus pandemic for today.

Over the past 28 days, according to Johns Hopkins University, about 15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus on the planet. The United States is still in first place in terms of the number of infections with 2.3 million infected during this period, followed by Germany (1.2 million) and the United Kingdom (1.1 million) and Russia (1 million).

In terms of the number of deaths of diagnosed patients in these four countries, the United States and Russia are far ahead of European countries. More than 30 thousand people have died in the United States over the past 28 days, in Russia – 33 thousand.

In Britain (4024 deaths) and Germany (5763), the number of deaths during this period is several times lower.

