Coronavirus: Britain is throwing all its strength into revaccination, they want to use chewing gum against covid

December 1, 2021

Britain is vigorously revaccinating its citizens and plans to avoid a Christmas lockdown due to the Omicron strain, while economists are cutting their forecasts for world economic growth for next year. The main thing about the coronavirus pandemic for today.

Over the past 28 days, according to Johns Hopkins University, about 15 million people have been infected with the coronavirus on the planet. The United States is still in first place in terms of the number of infections with 2.3 million infected during this period, followed by Germany (1.2 million) and the United Kingdom (1.1 million) and Russia (1 million).

In terms of the number of deaths of diagnosed patients in these four countries, the United States and Russia are far ahead of European countries. More than 30 thousand people have died in the United States over the past 28 days, in Russia – 33 thousand.

In Britain (4024 deaths) and Germany (5763), the number of deaths during this period is several times lower.

While continental European countries are introducing lockdowns one after another, Britain hopes to avoid serious restrictions with an expanded revaccination program.

Chewing gum against the virus

While the coronavirus continues to mutate, endangering the immune defenses of both those who have recovered and those vaccinated, American scientists decided to go from the other side. They invented chewing gum, which is capable of neutralizing viral particles right in the mouth, because it is there, in saliva, that they first begin to actively multiply once they enter the body.

The idea of ​​the researchers is to “trick” the virus by presenting individual protein molecules as real cells. So that they block the virus, preventing it from multiplying.

It is known that the virus attaches to the ACE2 protein, which is located on the surface of some types of cells and acts as a receptor. So scientists at the University of Pennsylvania at Philadelphia have created chewing gum that is high in this protein, which is also found in the cells of many plants.

Clinical trials on humans have not yet been carried out, but in laboratory conditions, the method has shown very good results. Even 5 mg of protein in chewing gum was found to be sufficient to significantly reduce the penetration of the virus into cells. And 50 mg reduced its activity by 95%.

However, it is too early to celebrate the victory over the pandemic. It is not uncommon for what works great in a test tube does not hold up to the test of reality.

Still, the conditions in our mouth are very different from those in the laboratory. It is not known how the temperature of the mouth and the bacteria colonies living there will affect the effectiveness of the gum. In addition, it is completely unclear how long the gum will perform its function effectively. And the artificial analogue of the coronavirus used during the experiments, although it is very similar to the real SARS-CoV-2, is still much shorter and simpler in composition.

In any case, while the developers are talking about the use of gum not for prevention, but only to reduce the risk of further transmission of infection by patients – for example, in a hospital setting.

Britain: more boosters

British politicians are vying to urge citizens to get vaccinated. On Wednesday, Boris Johnson tweeted it again, using an untranslatable pun.

The reason for the enhanced revaccination was the emergence of the Omicron variant. The United Kingdom has reported 22 cases of the new strain today – 13 in England and nine in Scotland. Doctors have identified one common source of all these infections. After the discovery of “Omicron” in Britain, anti-virus restrictions were somewhat tightened – masks must again be worn in transport and public places.

Johnson recalled that with the help of volunteers organized by The Sun tabloid, Britain managed to vaccinate most of its citizens faster than the rest of Europe. “Now we need you again,” the prime minister wrote, addressing the volunteers.

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Johnson said the British government will put all its energy into the revaccination campaign. According to the government’s plan, by the end of January, booster vaccinations should be received by all adult British citizens who received the second vaccination more than three months ago.

The volunteers will be assisted by about 400 military personnel, and vaccinations will be given in 1,500 pharmacies throughout the kingdom.

“Temporary supplemental vaccination centers will sprout up the streets like Christmas trees,” Johnson said.

The Prime Minister was not clear about the new restrictions, but he was asked many questions about whether it would be possible for the British to gather in large groups during the pre-Christmas period and at Christmas.

Earlier, the head of the British Epidemic Security Service, Dr. Jenny Harris, recommended that citizens, if possible, not gather in large groups in the pre-Christmas period. Johnson stressed that the government’s recommendations are not changing and group communication is allowed.

“We do not want people to cancel these events, and we believe that, in general, it is better for children to stay in schools,” the prime minister said.

However, in some hospitals in Britain, staff have been asked to avoid gathering in large groups before Christmas if possible.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid in a big interview released on Wednesday also called on citizens to get booster vaccinations, stressing that the third vaccine can prevent a serious course of the disease.

The global economy is slowing down

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has lowered its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 to 5.6% from 5.7%. At the same time, the forecast for the next year has not changed (4.5%). In 2023, the OECD expects 3.2% growth.

“The global economic recovery continues, but it is getting slower and losing balance,” the organization said in a statement.

Overall, however, the agency’s forecasts remain cautiously upbeat.

OECD analysts cite supply chain disruption, labor shortages and inflation among the main threats to the global economy. “Inflation is expected to peak at the turn of 2021-2022 and then gradually decline to about 3% in OECD countries as a whole by 2023,” the agency said in a statement (quoted by Interfax).

“Our main scenario is that the global economic recovery will continue, and the world will better cope with the pandemic, and monetary and fiscal policy will remain broadly supportive throughout 2022,” OECD experts say.

What else is going on in the world

German The Robert Koch Institute announced on Wednesday that 446 patients with covid have died in the country in the last 24 hours. This is relatively small for a large country like Germany, but at the same time, there has not been such a death rate from coronavirus in the country since mid-February this year. The total number of deaths in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic is about 102 thousand people.

Over the past day, more than 67 thousand infections have been recorded in the country.

German experts warn of growing pressure on the healthcare system. According to their forecasts, the number of patients in intensive care units could reach 6,000 by Christmas, more than last winter’s peak.