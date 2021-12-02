Coronavirus: Omicron Supplants Delta in South Africa, Pfizer CEO Expects Vaccinations to Become Annual

Cornelius Chandler
Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Burla
Pfizer CEO Predicts Annual Vaccinations For Years

According to the head of Pfizer, annual Covid vaccinations are likely to be required for many years, but some scientists do not consider it necessary; British scientists have modeled the mechanism of blood clots after the injection of AstraZeneca; in South Africa, Omicron has become the dominant variant of the coronavirus. The main thing about the pandemic in the world.

Annual vaccinations are needed …

Pfizer CEO Dr Albert Burla told the BBC that people will likely need to get their annual Covid-19 vaccinations for years.

In his opinion, this is necessary to maintain a “very high level of protection.”

Pfizer CEO was interviewed by the BBC prior to the discovery of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

