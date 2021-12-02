Coronavirus vaccination of adolescents from 12 to 17 years old may start at the end of December

Vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from covid in Russia can begin at the end of December, and children aged 6 to 11 years – in another two months if the corresponding vaccine is approved. TASS was informed about this by the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“Vaccination of adolescents 12-17 years old <...> will begin at the end of December. [Детей 6-11 лет] give two more months at least, ”he said.

Center them. Gamalei has already submitted documents to the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation to conduct clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus infection for children aged 6 to 11 years. At the same time, Gunzburg believes that the children’s vaccine against COVID-19 should be included in the national vaccination schedule.

“It is necessary. But at the same time, much, if not all, depends on the parents. Nobody is going to change this, ”said the director of the Center. Gamalei.

Recall that the Russian Ministry of Health on November 24 registered the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine, which will be used to prevent infection in adolescents aged 12 to 17, inclusive. The vaccine consists of two components, which are given 21 days apart. The Ministry of Health noted that the vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 15 years will be carried out only with the consent of parents or guardians, and from 15 years and older with their own written informed voluntary consent.

Meanwhile, in Primorye, compulsory vaccination was introduced for citizens over 60 years old. They must be vaccinated with the first component of the coronavirus vaccine or a single-component vaccine by December 25, 2021, and the second by January 25, 2022. Otherwise, people may be suspended from work or transferred to remote mode.