Crazy fan, seizures and a poisonous spider: Sandra Bullock talks about a difficult period in life

Every strong and strong-willed decision hides patience and fear. In other words, every psychological turn dramatically changes our perception. And so it happened with the Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock. The Academy Award-winning Best Actress for her role in The Invisible Side was recently featured on the latest issue of Red Table Talk, which was posted on Facebook Watch last Wednesday. Sandra shared how she dealt with stress and fear after a fan of Joshua Corbett broke into her home. The actress was scared and shocked, and then everyday weakness came in her life.

“I looked at my body and saw how it was broken“- said Bullock in an interview with Red Table Talk. She also added that she largely had to rethink her decisions and habits and pull herself together in order to prevent the most tragic outcome. In the aftermath of the June 2014 events, Sandra used eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy (EMDR) to deal with severe mental distress. Also, after the events of those years, the actress seriously thought about her surroundings. She crossed out many unsafe personalities from him and realized that she had no one to blame but herself for the circumstances that had taken place.

Sandra Bullock

Further, the black streak did not end, because her son Louis had a seizure. All this was accompanied by the need to appear in public and pretend that everything is fine: “Two days later, I pulled my hair tight and attended the Academy Awards“. A day later, Sandra was bitten by a venomous spider and her hair began to fall out. Help in healing, according to the actress, she received from her own children. They showed that she needs to live, and that there are moments in life for which she needs to overcome even physical pain.

Photo source: Gettyimages



All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the section TOP 10