Crews of the Bastion missile system took over duty on the island of Matua | News | News

The crews of the coastal missile system “Bastion” of the Pacific Fleet took up duty on the island of the Kuril ridge of Matua. This was reported on Thursday, December 2, in the Eastern Military District (VVO) of the Russian Federation.

“The crews of the coastal missile system Bastion of the Pacific Fleet have been deployed for the first time and took over duty on the island of Matua. On this remote island in the central part of the Kuril ridge, the Pacific Fleet’s missilemen will be on a 24-hour watch to monitor the adjacent water area and straits, ”the BBO noted.

The press service also said that equipment, personnel and materiel were delivered to the island zone with the help of large landing ships of the Primorsky flotilla of the Pacific Fleet’s diverse forces.

In addition, an autonomous military town has been deployed on the territory of Matua by the forces of the logistics units of the fleet. In the town, work has already been completed on the improvement of the premises, which are intended for year-round service.

“The personnel began to be on duty and to carry out planned combat training measures,” the press service concluded.

Earlier, on November 29, the Russian military conducted anti-ship exercises with the participation of the Bal and Bastion missile systems on the Black Sea coast. The exercise took place against the backdrop of the US missile destroyer Arleigh Burke entering the waters.

The Bastion mobile coastal missile system is armed with the Onyx unified supersonic homing anti-ship missile. PBRK was developed, in particular, for the destruction of surface ships of all classes and types from the naval and aircraft carrier strike groups.