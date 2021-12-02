Damon and Affleck on The Last Duel: We Feel Like We Can Work Together Again

Ridley Scott’s historical drama “The Last Duel” is out this week. The film tells about the last legal duel in France, the circumstances of which are still controversial among historians. In the story, Norman knight Jean de Carrouge (Matt Damon) returns home from the war, where his wife Margaret (Jody Comer) tells him that she was raped by his neighbor and rival Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). Carrouge asks his sovereign Pierre d’Alenson (Ben Affleck) to punish Le Gris, but he does not believe him, however, like everyone else. Then the knight turns to the king of France, who decides that the dispute must be resolved in a fair fight. All the events of the film are shown from three points of view – Carrouge, Le Gris and Margaret. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck not only starred in the film, but also wrote the script with screenwriter Nicole Holofsener. This is Affleck and Damon’s first collaboration since 1997’s Good Will Hunting. In an interview with TASS, the writers and actors told why they decided to join forces for the first time in twenty years, what it was like to work with Driver and Comer, and shared the secret of such a long friendship and successful career. – You haven’t worked together for so long, and your last screenplay together was “Good Will Hunting”. Why have you waited so long to unite your forces again?

Damon: I often think of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Benefactor, which I starred in 25 years ago. This is a wonderful film, I remember it very fondly and my work with Coppola, and it is still one of the most important films in my life. I was lucky to watch Coppola work, he was very kind to me. At the end of filming, I told him that working on this film is one of the most important events in my life, I thanked him and said: “I hope someday we will work together again.” He looked at me and replied with all courtesy: “Me too.” And then I thought that even the legendary actors from his iconic films still “digest” the stories they come across on the way they work. Sometimes you can get together and do something, and it will work something, but, as they say, you cannot be cute, and you need to react to what life gives you.

It is incredible luck that this story happened to us, and we intuitively felt that we could write it together, play in it and produce it. But in most cases, the stories that appeal to us just don’t allow them to be made together. We have always been somewhere on the periphery of each other’s professional life, we have been together for forty years.

For example, when Ben is directing a film, I look at some excerpts from it, we discuss them, so I still have the feeling that I am involved in his projects. Overall, however, we just didn’t get the perfect opportunity to work together. – What is so special about this story that it attracted both of you? Affleck: The essence of feminism is that women and men are equal. This idea seems obvious to me. And in this story, I was attracted by the opportunity to tell about an incredibly strong heroine who faces terrible injustice and at the same time is able to maintain her integrity and remain true to her principles. She had the courage to deny the cultural values ​​and social norms of her time and to insist on her rights. This is truly heroic behavior. At the same time, I was very offended by the simple nature of this character. Damon: And the whole point is that we analyzed the system as a whole. This is not just one bad person that Margaret faced, it is a whole system that has oppressed this woman since birth.

Shot from the film “The Last Duel” © Disney

– I already asked Ridley Scott how you selected the actors, and he diplomatically evaded the answer. Now I’ll try to ask you: why exactly Jody Comer and Adam Driver and how was it for you to work with them? (They begin to interrupt each other.) Affleck: Perfectly! Damon: Incredible! As a screenwriter, I can’t imagine a better actor than Driver and Comer. When the actors are that good, you have a special feeling. And we were lucky to experience this unique feeling on our past projects with Robin Williams, Minnie Driver, Stellan Skarsgard, Casey Affleck. These actors take your script to a whole new level. And I can safely say that Adam and Jody are on the list of my favorite actors. And I fell in love with them completely when I watched them bring my idea to life. Affleck: Yes, it is quite obvious that they are good actors, but they both turned out to be very kind and empathetic people. I am very glad that we managed to get them into our film. What was it like writing the script together now compared to when you worked on Good Will Hunting?

Affleck: This time it was much easier for us, because we have become much more experienced. Since Good Will Hunting, we’ve done hundreds of films, we’ve worked with tons of amazing directors and actors, and we’ve been able to leverage that experience. And we had a chance not only to look at the work of others, but also to show them ours and hear their valuable, wise advice, which can only be obtained from people who do their job at the highest level. – Many even after the publication of the trailer noticed that your characters have rather funny hairstyles. How did you agree to them? Affleck: In fact, we were very careful about our hairstyles, because with the help of them we wanted to express several of our ideas. Visually, for my hero, the hairstyle emphasized his noble origin, was a testament to his strength, belonging to the ruling class. And he’s blond because we wanted to reflect that he has Scandinavian roots. Damon: As for my character, he is the kind of guy who only does what he fights, so, you know, he doesn’t really care about hairstyles. He just grabs a knife and cuts the hair off the sides with it so the helmet can be easily put on. In general, this is how we came up with an idea for a hairstyle.

Shot from the film “The Last Duel” © Disney

– Matt, recently in Cannes you presented the film “Still Water”, now you presented “The Last Duel” in Venice together. What was it like returning to active social life after a protracted pandemic and showing off together on the red carpet? Damon: I am very pleased that the world is trying to return to square one, but in general, the main pleasure for me is to be able to work, this process is priceless for me. And in general, festivals and red carpets are part of this process, but I can’t say that we call each other like that and say: “Hey, it’s time for us to return to the red carpet!” It doesn’t work that way. We are motivated by a strong story, and it was important for us to figure out together how best to tell it. Affleck: If we are talking about the world that is recovering from covid … My daughter knows French, and this summer she and I flew to Paris together, and it was the best experience in my life. I was so pleased that she translates for me from French, gives me excursions to museums. It was incredible happiness and a unique life experience.

It was then that I felt that everything was more or less returning to normal, and I appreciate that most of all. Of course, the opportunity to come here with people I love and appreciate is also unique, and I am grateful for it.

– “The Last Duel” is a serious historical film, and costume dramas for both of you, in general, are not very typical. What was it like working on such a project and was it important for you to make it historically accurate? Affleck: It was very important to us that the film was realistic. For example, if you take French, then at that time it was very different from the one spoken by modern French. Therefore, naturally, we had to find some kind of compromise. We wanted to make a film that would be realistically different from our time and at the same time would be accessible to the modern audience, so that it would evoke emotions in them. We borrowed a lot from the book by Eric Jager, on which the film is based. It contains real historical facts, real words spoken by the participants in these events. This is, in general, a lot of help that we found in this source. Well, it’s also a matter of elementary discipline and control when you’re writing a script. For example, make sure that the contraction does not slip somewhere (I mean abbreviations like don’t instead of do not – TASS note). The temptation to use modern speech must be constantly resisted. But I really liked it, it was a completely new experience.

Shot from the film “The Last Duel” © Disney