David Marcus announced his departure from Meta

Meta (formerly Facebook) head of payments, David Marcus, has announced that he will be leaving the company by the end of 2021. His place will take former CEO of Upwork Stefan Kasriel.

Personal news: after a fulfilling seven years at Meta, I’ve made the difficult decision to step down and leave the company at the end of this year. (1/7) – David Marcus (@davidmarcus) November 30, 2021

Markus did not elaborate on what caused the resignation. He also kept silent about future plans, but hinted that it could be “something new and exciting.”

I now look forward to having more free time in the months to come before I start building something new and exciting again. Onward! (7/7) – David Marcus (@davidmarcus) November 30, 2021

David Marcus joined Facebook in 2014 after being the CEO of PayPal for two years. He originally served as vice president of the company and was in charge of the Messenger division.

In 2018, Markus led a new blockchain research team. In 2019, he took over the helm of the new Libra project.

The publication of a white paper related to Facebook digital currency has caused a wave of outrage from regulators around the world. The European Central Bank saw Libra as a threat to fiat currencies.

On December 1, 2020, the Libra Association, which develops the digital currency, changed its name to Diem Association. Previously, the project ditched the original concept of a global stablecoin in favor of multiple stablecoins, each pegged to a different fiat currency.

This was preceded by the withdrawal of a number of prominent members from the Libra Association, including PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Stripe, eBay Booking Holdings and Vodafone, who cited regulatory risks.

Facebook also rebranded the Libra wallet, renaming it from Calibra to Novi.

In August 2021, Markus announced the readiness of the digital wallet for launch. Later it became known that the Bitcoin exchange Coinbase will act as a custodian partner in the pilot testing of Novi.

Earlier, Diem co-founder Kevin Weil and co-founder of the project Morgan Beller left the company.

Recall that at the end of October, Facebook carried out a large-scale rebranding – now the company is called Meta. Mark Zuckerberg called the metaverse “the next stage in the evolution of social connections.”

