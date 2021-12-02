https://ria.ru/20211202/zima-1761722439.html

Death hole formed in England due to Russian winter

A deadly hole has formed in England due to the Russian winter – Russia news today

Death hole formed in England due to Russian winter

Before winter had time to turn the first leaf on the calendar, rather gloomy news began to arrive from Europe. In particular, the UK media expects that the current RIA Novosti, 02.12.

2021-12-02T08: 00

2021-12-02T08: 00

2021-12-02T09: 33

economy

authors

natural gas

France

novatek

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761753422_0:136:3067:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_9781867c367f1728b468ad9d55ed2c37.jpg

Before winter had time to turn the first leaf on the calendar, rather gloomy news began to arrive from Europe. In particular, the UK media expects that the current winter will be cold and because of this, the cost of electricity production in the country will continue to rise, and this will lead to a 3.2 billion pounds deep financial hole in the market, which will have to be plugged by the wallets of the population. The British energy sector is warned: due to record prices for classic energy sources – gas, oil and coal – the cost of electricity production, if it does not set new historical records, will certainly not fall until the values ​​of this spring. They also remind that just two weeks ago another calm happened over the British Isles and the generating companies began to ask for the production of one megawatt-hour just a mind-boggling 3,200 pounds (4,295 dollars). This is the price that was fixed in the 24-hour trading on the Epex Spot exchange, and the irony for the British is that it is the cost of electricity at the Ratcliffe coal power plant. A little later the wind blew again and the price dropped to 1,500 pounds more pleasant, but still hard for the state budget and ordinary Britons, especially if you remember that in mid-September the same megawatt-hour cost 540, and a month earlier – 170 pounds. By the end of November, the share of renewable energy dropped significantly. In the structure of the kingdom’s energy balance, wind stations produced only six percent instead of the previously proudly announced twenty-five. It is logical that traditional sources immediately entered the empty places. On the basis of natural gas, the British last month produced 55 percent of all electricity, while coal consumption soared: from two to five percent. Official London had high hopes on the French company Electricite de France, the monopolist of the domestic market and its permanent supplier, but the latter – even if to forget the protracted political crisis between France and England over fishing off the coast of Britain – she simply could not physically provide the necessary flows. On this side of the English Channel, power workers are striking every day, to which both nuclear scientists and workers of the Cordemais coal power plant have joined. As a result, the French generation sank by as much as two gigawatts in just a couple of days. To put it quite simply, Paris itself lacks energy, what kind of help is there for a neighbor. The French justify the impossibility of increasing supplies by the fact that if the British mass heating system operates mainly on natural gas, then in France the lion’s share of heating is electric heaters, and the average daily temperature is firmly fixed around zero degrees. Epex Spot cost a megawatt-hour for French consumers has risen to € 302 ($ 338), an anti-record since 2012. The British government is undoubtedly well aware of these numbers and trends. But while the average layman is reassured by promises of wind and two hundred euros per megawatt, the state budget has allocated 1.7 billion pounds to rescue the operator Bulb Energy, which provides light and heat to almost two million British homes. This amount is included in the aforementioned three over a billion. Local analysts reasonably believe that no charity is involved, and therefore unplanned expenses will be evenly distributed among all consumers. Residents of England, Scotland and Wales should be prepared that the average bill for electricity payments per household will rise to one thousand three hundred pounds a year, that is, more than one hundred and twenty thousand rubles. … In fact, there is nothing good for our citizens in the galloping European prices for electricity, this blood of modern industry, there is no. The European market is small, and any sharp distortions affect all participants in the process. The consequences of record European prices in Russia can be observed everywhere, for example, if we compare the current cost of foreign-made cars or components for them with the prices of the first half of the year. Therefore, we will refrain from bravura motives, but allow ourselves to note a certain positive. While the Old World lulls itself into lullabies about green transition and unsuccessfully tries, like the notorious trishkin caftan, to reshape a long-established and well-functioning energy system, Russia is working ahead of the curve. Recently, within the framework of the III Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, an agreement between Novatek, China National Petroleum Corporation and China became public National Offshore Oil Corporation, which are among the three largest Chinese oil companies. The agreement implies the construction of three lines for the production of liquefied natural gas with a capacity of 6.6 million tons per year each. The French TotalEnergy and Japan’s Japan Arctic LNG are also going to enter the Arctic LNG-2 project worth $ 21.3 billion. According to preliminary information, Novatek will own 60 percent of the shares of the joint venture, the rest of the participants, who must invest more than nine billion dollars of their own funds, will receive stakes of ten percent. The participation of all three countries is extremely symptomatic. Our country maintains stable friendly relations with China, except Moreover, it is the fastest growing market for LNG consumption. At the end of 2020, the PRC spent 94 billion cubic meters of LNG to cover its electricity needs (in terms of the usual values). This is only slightly less than Japan consumed, which accounted for 102 billion. France, with an indicator of 19 billion cubic meters, occupies a confident seventh place. That is, in 2023, when the first stage of Artik LNG-2 will be commissioned according to the plan, Russian gas in a much larger volume will go not only to premium markets in Asia, but and, very likely, will occupy its niche in the European market. And even if in the coming years, natural gas quotes will not perform furious pirouettes, Russia will receive not only an impressive profit, but also one more argument in favor of the fact that it is better to be friends and trade with it. cold, then calm.

https://ria.ru/20211021/gaz-1755458183.html

https://ria.ru/20211023/sanktsii-1755888232.html

https://ria.ru/20211201/velikobritaniya-1761654761.html

https://ria.ru/20210902/novatek-1748272718.html

https://ria.ru/20211123/polimery-1760214383.html

France

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Sergey Savchuk https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152519/18/1525191854_0:236:1817:2054_100x100_80_0_0_7491563546ce9fad5a24456f304276b4.jpg

Sergey Savchuk https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152519/18/1525191854_0:236:1817:2054_100x100_80_0_0_7491563546ce9fad5a24456f304276b4.jpg

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0c/02/1761753422_260-0:2989:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cb33d58b4bfda5bfc1e265582b843186.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Sergey Savchuk https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152519/18/1525191854_0:236:1817:2054_100x100_80_0_0_7491563546ce9fad5a24456f304276b4.jpg

economics, authors, natural gas, france, novatek, russia