Detained forensic scientist Gromov was elusive for bailiffs

The head of the Orenburg Bureau of Forensic Medicine Andrei Gromov, who is accused of abuse of office, turned out to be also a malicious defaulter. But enforcement proceedings were often closed by bailiffs-executors, because they could not find the debtor – a fairly well-known person in the region.

On November 30, in Orenburg, in the building of the forensic medical examination on Montazhnikov Street, as we have already reported, officers of the UFSB region and the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Orenburg region worked. The fact is that the investigators had questions about paid services for preparing for burial, which are actively provided here during a pandemic, when the mortality rate rose sharply and the morgues are overcrowded. The funeral paid by the state would only be enough for a part of the amount that was taken in the morgue for preparing the body of the deceased for farewell and burial.

57-year-old Andrey Gromov was appointed the head of the forensic medical examination of the Orenburg region a year ago, and again – he had already held this post from 2006 to 2010, but left it due to the outbreak of a scandal. The team then wrote a complaint against him to the prosecutor’s office, reporting on double-entry bookkeeping and personal business, which he organized on the basis of the institution, but the salary of employees, on the contrary, “fell”. The leader then received a reprimand, and then quit.

Now everything has gone even further and already “smacks” of a criminal term for the chief medical examiner. Last year, six people applied for his chair, five of whom are current employees of the Bureau, but the competition commission of the regional Ministry of Health chose Gromov, who returned from the capital for this purpose. And now, a year later, a criminal case was initiated against him under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abuse of official powers”, and again the reason was illegal business activity with an affiliated person on the territory of the department of forensic medical examination of corpses. In other words, the man again took up the old, making money on death and human grief.

Now Gromov faces imprisonment for up to four years, although he can get off with a fine, deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to five years, or forced labor for up to four years, or arrest for up to six months.

We looked into the bailiffs database. Gromov turned out to be a malicious defaulter. The department of bailiffs in the Industrial District of Orenburg during 2020 – 2021 initiated several enforcement proceedings against him for non-payments for housing and communal services, but all of them, except for the last ones, initiated in October this year for a total amount of more than 36.5 thousand rubles, were judicial bailiffs terminated … due to the impossibility of recovery. Well, the bailiffs failed to find the whereabouts of the debtor, his property, or to obtain information about the presence of funds belonging to him in the accounts …

Among the unpaid debts there are state duties, performance fees. For example, “other penalties of a property nature in favor of individuals and legal entities” in the amount of 21,471 rubles are unpaid. There are also unpaid fines this year. The detained forensic expert owes more than 16 thousand rubles in taxes and fees.

I wonder how such a debtor was not seen point-blank despite the fact that he held a leading position in an institution subordinate to the Ministry of Health of the Orenburg Region?

Meanwhile, judging by the pages on social networks, Gromov was an active traveler to overseas countries, and bailiffs did not restrict his access abroad for debts.