Director Vladimir Naumov was buried at the Novodevichy cemetery

In Russia, FBK (Anti-Corruption Fund, recognized as a foreign agent), Navalny Headquarters, National Bolshevik Party, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Army of the People’s Will, Russian National Union, Movement Against Illegal Immigration are recognized as extremist and banned. “,” Right Sector “, UNA-UNSO, UPA,” Trident im. Stepan Bandera ”,“ Misanthropic division ”,“ Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people ”, the“ Artpodgotovka ”movement, the All-Russian political party“ Volia ”, AUE. Recognized as terrorist and banned: Taliban Movement, Caucasus Emirate, Islamic State (IS, ISIS), Jabhad al-Nusra, AUM Shinrike, Muslim Brotherhood, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb “, “Network”. The activities of “Open Russia”, the “Project Media” publication, have been declared undesirable in the Russian Federation. Media-foreign agents are: TV Channel Dozhd, Meduza, Important Stories, Voice of America, Radio Liberty, The Insider, Mediazona, OVD-info. Society / Center “Memorial”, “Analytical Center of Yuri Levada”, Sakharov Center are recognized as foreign agents.