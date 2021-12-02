https://ria.ru/20211202/pandemiya-1761754305.html

Doctors tell what they really think about the future of coronavirus

Doctors assessed the likelihood of an early end of the pandemic – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Doctors tell what they really think about the future of coronavirus

Most Russian doctors believe that the coronavirus pandemic will not end in the near future. RBC writes about this with reference to a survey of Rosgosstrakh

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Most Russian doctors believe that the coronavirus pandemic will not end in the near future. RBC writes about this with reference to a survey of the companies “Rosgosstrakh” and “Rosgosstrakh Life”, as well as the platform “Doctor at Work.” and 29 percent is a sharp jump. The rest of the respondents (19 percent) found it difficult to assess the future of the pandemic. Among the reasons preventing the defeat of the infection, the survey participants named the population’s refusal to vaccinate, wear masks and self-isolate after contact with infected people, as well as active visits to public places. In addition, doctors complained about the lack of personal hygiene of Russians. They also noted an increase in the number of visits with post-ovid complications – 63 percent of respondents reported private requests for rehabilitation after a previous illness. Omicron strain SARS-CoV-2 in the twenties of November in Botswana and South Africa. The researchers note that it differs by three dozen mutations in the S-protein, which is necessary for infecting cells, and can be resistant to the protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated. According to experts, B.1.1.529 originally developed in an immunocompromised person – probably AIDS or HIV-infected. Last week, WHO held an emergency meeting at which it recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and gave it the name “omicron” – the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. In South Africa, about a hundred infected were identified, individual cases were already registered in two dozen countries – Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, and the Netherlands. Many states, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African countries.

