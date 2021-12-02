Dogecoin surpasses Bitcoin and SHIBA INU – Elon Musk

The head of Tesla believes Dogecoin is superior to Bitcoin and SHIBA INU as a means of payment.

Meanwhile, crypto exchange Binance has blocked customer accounts after a crash with old Dogecoin transactions.

Elon Musk praised the tweet posted by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus comparing the transaction fees of the aforementioned three cryptocurrencies.

Ha this week, Dogecoin developers have released a new version of the “full” wallet for their cryptocurrency. In addition to general fixes related to security and performance, the release implies lower transaction fees, writes forklog.

The August release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.4 reduced the fees for relaying transfers for miners by 1000 and 100 times, respectively. In the latest version, 1.14.5, the developers have reduced the “recommended fees” to 0.01 DOGE per kilobyte of data. Fees are now charged at the exact size of the transaction without any rounding off as they used to.

In May, Elon Musk said that Dogecoin could “easily” bypass Bitcoin if the project team increased the speed of block production and their size, as well as reduced fees.

Mac also agreed with billionaire Mapcom Cuban to declare that Dogecoin is the best cryptocurrency for fast and cheap money transfers.

Meanwhile, on November 10, as a result of a software update failure, Binance re-conducted an unknown number of custom Dogecoin transactions made several years ago.

After transferring funds to the accounts of third parties, the exchange demanded from the users from whose accounts the transactions were made, to compensate for the damage at the current rate and blocked their balances.

Problems with Dogecoin affected 1.6 thousand Binance customers. The victims have already created a Telegram chat. The amounts blocked on some balances exceed $ 10,000.

Increase your trading efficiency with leverage! We recommend that you study this table.

FxTeam analytics in Telegram – read news and analytics first!