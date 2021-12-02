Donbass, Crimea and the “random person”: details from Lukashenka

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed to place Belarusian border guards on the border of Russia and Ukraine. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin was not against this, but Kiev refused.

In 2014, the Ukrainian military themselves offered their Russian colleagues to save Crimea from the NATO invasion, and this was reported to Putin, Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti. According to him, the army of Ukraine then was not at all what it is now. The current Ukrainian army is “very nationalistic, to put it mildly,” he says, and some units, units and leaders are already reaching the point of fascism.

“I can see it, perhaps, more than anyone else, because I have it close by here, close by,” Lukashenka noted.

According to the Belarusian leader, Putin offered Petro Poroshenko, when he was president of Ukraine, to end the armed conflict in southeastern Ukraine and help restore Donbass, and he even agreed, but then refused due to outside control.

This happened several years ago, Lukashenko said: he went to Poroshenko, whom he knew well even before his presidency, in order to convey to him the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation.

“Poroshenko finally agreed. But after a month, within a month, he started doing everything the other way around. Why? Because the guy was under external control,” Lukashenko explained.

The Belarusian president called the current head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky “a completely random person in politics.” The person who “accidentally got into this mess” was, according to Lukashenko, “former Komsomol worker” Alexander Turchinov, who was in power in Ukraine before the outbreak of the war in Donbass.