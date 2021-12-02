DPR head did not rule out turning to Russia for help in case of aggravation of the situation in Donbass – International panorama

MOSCOW, December 2. / TASS /. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin does not exclude the possibility of asking for help from Russia in the event of the start of full-scale hostilities in Donbass.

“We will act on the basis of the situation. Of course, we rely on our own strength, but taking into account the fact that Ukraine is increasingly attracting external forces – we see this perfectly well, – <...> I do not exclude it,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia-24”, answering the question about the likelihood of seeking help from the Russian Federation.

Pushilin stressed that the DPR troops are on high alert. He confirmed that there is a serious accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukraine on the line of contact. “Of course, we do not have the right to sit still and just watch what Ukraine is doing <...> therefore we are now on high alert,” the head of the republic added.

According to him, Ukraine uses Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance purposes. “This is a rather serious challenge for us and for the LPR, because this is very sophisticated equipment. <...> Almost every day, Bayraktar conduct observation activities both in relation to the DPR and LPR. We record this, we see, but they are still there. at a safe distance for them, “explained Pushilin.

“Taking into account those crisis situations that occur on the internal Ukrainian track: this is a political crisis, <...> this is a crisis in the energy sector and this, of course, is also external pressure on Kiev. As a result, this can result in a very serious aggravation, up to before a full-scale clash, “- concluded the head of the DPR.