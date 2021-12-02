Dry cargo ship following from Nakhodka sank in the Sea of ​​Japan – one person is missing

The cargo ship Houei Cristal flying the flag of Panama, en route from Nakhodka to the Japanese port of Kinuura (central Aichi prefecture) with a cargo of coal, suffered a disaster in the Sea of ​​Japan, one person was missing, TASS reports with reference to the NHK TV channel.

12:00: Nikolai Pirozhkov, the head of the Vladivostok Marine Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC), said that late last night 17 crew members of the Houei Cristal motorboat discovered the Russian vessel Region 87 (home port Anadyr, ship owner NJSC Chukotka Trading Company) on a motorboat rescue boat.

He clarified that MRCC Vladivostok, together with Rosmorrechflot, organized a search and rescue operation, attracted the coast guard of the Republic of Korea (Donghae Maritime Rescue Coordination Center), notified the DPRK Maritime Rescue Coordination Center.

There were 18 crew members on board. All of them are citizens of Vietnam. The dry cargo ship sent a distress signal on Wednesday evening, December 1, 380 km from Japan’s Shimane prefecture.

On Thursday morning, a South Korean Coast Guard patrol arrived there. He found 17 crew members of the bulk carrier in the boat, all of them were rescued. The cargo ship itself sank.

One person is reported missing. The Japanese coast guard is looking for him.