Dwayne Johnson will become a DC comics supervillain

American actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the start of filming of the superhero action movie based on DC comics “Black Adam”. The star will play the main role – the villain Black Adam, who has superpowers – superhuman strength, intelligence and speed.

Our film crew is made up entirely of stars – incredibly talented, dedicated, dedicated and focused on raising the bar and presenting something special to the world. It is an honor, – wrote Rock on her Instagram page.

In the movie, the Rock will have to fight the Justice Society of America: Hawk Man (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintess Swindell) and Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo).

The director’s chair was taken by Jaume Collet-Serra, the script was written by Rory Haynes and Sohraba Noshirvani. The project will become a spin-off of the blockbuster “Shazam!” (2019) and the second collaboration between New Line Cinema and DC. The premiere is scheduled for July 29, 2022.

As NEWS.ru previously wrote, despite the popularity of the superhero film Justice League by Zach Snyder, the project will not receive further development. Instead, Warner Bros. Entertainment and DC are planning to create a cinematic universe centered on black characters. The production has already launched the film adaptation of the series of comics “Static”, which became the basis for the new franchise. The events unfold around an African American student of genius named Virgil Hawkins.