Economists ranked the most “expensive” cities
2021-12-01T20: 08
2021-12-01T20: 08
2021-12-01T20: 10
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. For the first time, Israel’s Tel Aviv became the most “expensive” city in the world, displacing Paris from the first place, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living rating from the Economist Intelligence Unit, the analytical division of the British company Economist Group. rising from fifth place last year, “the Economist Intelligence Unit said in a release. The rise in prices in the city is mainly due to the high services. Prices also spike in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which has risen from 79th to 29th due to U.S. sanctions. The study found that the lowest prices are observed in the Syrian capital Damascus and Libyan Tripoli.
