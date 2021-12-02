Electronic Arts spoke about “universal” plans for Battlefield and reshuffle in DICE

The GameSpot portal, citing Electronic Arts, spoke about the publisher’s plans for the Battlefield franchise and the restructuring of development teams following the problematic launch of Battlefield 2042.

As it became known, the general manager of DICE Oskar Gabrielson (Oskar Gabrielson) will leave the studio before the end of the year. The leader will be replaced by the former director of Ubisoft Annecy Rebecka Coutaz (Rebecka Coutaz).

Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella will lead the Battlefield series, while Ripple Effect (DICE Los Angeles) will continue to support Portal and create “new experience” in the Battlefield 2042 universe.

The unnamed Seattle studio of one of the creators of the Halo universe, Marcus Lehto, will also take a direct part in the future of Battlefield. His team will enrich the franchise with a plot.

In the near future, DICE, Ripple Effect and Leto will be working together to refine Battlefield 2042, and in the future, work to create an interconnected Battlefield universe.

“We plan to grow Battlefield and meet players through different experiences and business models, including the 2022 Battlefield Mobile from Alex Seropian and Industrial Toys.”– said Zampella.

Battlefield 2042 debuted in November on PC and consoles. The shooter has come under fire for numerous technical problems and lack of features from past games. A recent patch brought over 150 fixes and improvements to the project.