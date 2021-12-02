Erdogan dismissed Finance Minister amid collapse of lira exchange rate – RBK

The dismissed head of the Ministry of Finance was one of the last supporters of conservative policies in the cabinet, advocating a key rate hike in order to fight inflation, which reached double-digit levels.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.

His post will be taken by former Deputy Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati. As stated in the document, Elvan himself resigned. He headed the Ministry of Finance since November 2020.

The new head of the Ministry of Finance, as noted by the Daily Sabah, is “a strong supporter of the policy of low interest rates” supported by President Erdogan. He called the collapse of the Turkish Lira exchange rate a “manipulative attack” and stated that it would not harm the economy in the long term.

Protesters in Turkey demanded the resignation of the authorities after the collapse of the lira exchange rate



The change in the country’s finance minister follows a 27% fall in the lira against the dollar in the last month alone and about 44% since the beginning of the year. The Turkish currency dropped to historic lows. As noted by Reuters, in recent years, the Turkish lira has shown the worst results among all currencies of developing countries.