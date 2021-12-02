EU approved assistance to the armed forces of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova | News from Germany about Ukraine | Dw

The European Union will allocate tens of millions of euros to support the armed forces of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the framework of the newest EU peacekeeping instrument – the European Peace Facility (EPF). The Council of the European Union made the corresponding decision on Thursday, December 2, the press service in Brussels reported.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will be allocated 31 million euros, Georgia – 12.75 million and Moldova – 7 million euros. The planned amounts will be provided over three years.

The European Union will not supply weapons to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova

The EU press service said in a statement that the purpose of the financial assistance to the three countries is to strengthen their defenses and internal stability. Brussels also hopes that this will help to enhance the interoperability of the troops of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and the armed forces of the European Union and facilitate their more active participation in missions and operations within the framework of the EU Common Security and Defense Policy.

The Council of the European Union noted that the condition for the provision of assistance will be the observance of international law, in particular, in the field of human rights and humanitarian issues. The EU does not support the provision of lethal weapons.

What else will Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova get

The EU will also support the armed forces of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in expanding their capabilities to “provide assistance to civilians during crises or emergencies,” the EU’s press service said. Thus, Ukraine will be provided with medical equipment, including field hospitals, engineering and logistics equipment. Georgian troops will receive medical and engineering equipment. And Moldova will be given equipment for the disposal and disposal of ammunition.

The EU approved the European Peace Facility in March this year. The purpose of this financial instrument is to maintain peace, prevent conflicts and strengthen international security.

The EU is also considering the creation of a military training mission to support the reform of military vocational education. One option is to train officers in EPF countries with the help of EU instructors.

