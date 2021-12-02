EU imposed sanctions against Belarus – International panorama

Among 11 legal entities, the new package of sanctions includes: the state airline Belavia, the Belarusian border special forces – the Separate Service for Active Activities of the Border Guard Service (OSAM), the Belarusian state travel agency Tsentrkurort, the companies Grodno Azot, Belshina, Belorusneft “, travel agency” Oskartur “and several other travel agencies and hotels. The same list includes the Syrian airline Cham Wings, which operates flights to Minsk, and the VIP Grub agency, based in Turkey, which deals with the design of tours to Belarus.

BRUSSELS, December 2. / TASS /. The European Union has introduced the fifth package of sanctions against Belarus, which includes 11 legal entities and 17 individuals. According to the EU Council resolution published on Thursday in the EU government bulletin, the sanctions were adopted in connection with the migration crisis, which Brussels considered a “hybrid attack” from Minsk. The EU also warned that it “will continue to tighten the restraining measures if the situation does not improve.”

Among 17 individuals, the sanctions included the head of the State Border Committee of Belarus Anatoly Lappo, his deputy Igor Marshalov, the commander of the OSAM Igor Kryuchkov, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoly Glaz, the head of the Lida border detachment Alexander Davidyuk, the head of the Smorgon border group Maxim Butranetskoy border group Konstantin Molostov, commander of the Polotsk border detachment Pavel Kharchenko, head of the Brest Red Banner border group named after F.E.Dzerzhinsky Igor Gutnik.

The same list includes Judge of the Minsk Regional Court Sergei Epikhov, Judge of the Supreme Court of Belarus Igor Lyubovitsky, Prosecutor of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Belarus Sergei Girgel, Judge of the Supreme Court of Belarus Valentina Kulik, Deputy Director of the Financial Investigations Department of the State Control Committee of Belarus Andrei Prokopuk, Judge of the Supreme Court of Belarus Anna Sokolovskaya, chairman of the board of the ONT TV channel Marat Markov, judge of the court of the central district of Minsk Dmitry Karsiuk.

European rationale

“Due to the seriousness of the situation in Belarus, 17 individuals and 11 legal entities are included in the list of individuals and organizations against which restrictive measures are being introduced. They come into force from the moment of publication,” the document says. note TASS) adopted a resolution stating that it will not tolerate attempts by third countries to use migrants for political purposes, condemned all hybrid attacks on EU borders and said it would respond appropriately. He stressed that the EU will continue to resist hybrid attacks launched the Belarusian regime, including through the introduction of restrictive measures against the legal entities and individuals involved in these attacks. “

“The EU reserves the right to expand the restrictive measures if the situation does not improve,” the document says.

The decree says that “European companies and individuals are prohibited from providing any financial funds to the persons on the list, individuals are prohibited from entering the EU and transit through it.”

Black list

Thus, from today, the total number of persons involved in the black list for Belarus has been brought to 183 individuals and 26 legal entities. European businesses are actually prohibited from any contacts with legal entities that have come under sanctions, individuals have been banned from entering the EU, and their bank accounts in EU countries, if any are found, are subject to freezing.

Earlier, the US, EU, UK and Canada issued a joint statement calling on Minsk to stop organizing illegal migration. London, Washington and Ottawa also announced the imposition of their own sanctions against individuals and legal entities in Belarus.

“We again demand that the regime [президента Белоруссии Александра] Lukashenko immediately and completely stopped organizing illegal migration across the borders with the EU. Those in Belarus or in third countries who help illegal crossings of the EU’s external borders should know that it will cost them dearly, “the communique says on the introduction of the next coordinated package of sanctions against Minsk.