EU imposes sanctions for transporting migrants through Belarus | News from Germany about Europe | Dw

On Thursday, December 2, new EU sanctions will come into force against those involved in the delivery of migrants to Belarus for their further transfer to the external borders of the European Union. On December 1, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU member states unanimously supported a package of corresponding penalties, which must now be approved by the EU Council. The publication of the decision on the sanctions in the official EU journal is scheduled for December 2.

17 people and 11 companies will be penalized. The sanctions list also includes the Belarusian state airline Belavia. She will no longer be able to use planes that are leased by European companies.

This measure is intended to prevent Belavia from transporting large numbers of people from the crisis zones to Belarus for their further advance to the EU countries. The Syrian airline Cham Wings, which also makes money on transporting migrants to Belarus, will also fall under the sanctions.

Lukashenka’s provoked migrant crisis

For several weeks, thousands of migrants have been trying to cross the Belarusian border and enter the EU. Brussels accuses Belarusian ruler Lukashenko of deliberately redirecting migrant flows from crisis regions to Minsk, then smuggling them into the EU in order to destabilize the situation in the West. To stop migrants, Belarus’ neighboring EU countries have erected barbed wire fences on their eastern borders.

In recent days, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border has stabilized somewhat. However, small groups of migrants at night continue to attempt to break into Poland through barbed wire fences at the border. The Polish border service reported that on the night of November 30, there were 134 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus.

According to the European Commission, almost eight thousand migrants have already moved to the European Union through Belarus since the beginning of the year. Of these, 4,300 penetrated into Lithuania, 3,200 – into Poland and more than 400 – into Latvia.

