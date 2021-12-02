EU introduced new sanctions against Belarus

The European Union, following the United States, adopted the next, fifth, package of sanctions against Belarus on December 2 against the background of the ongoing situation since July with the influx of illegal migrants to the borders of Poland and Lithuania, in which Brussels accuses Minsk of involvement. A number of legal entities were included in the sanctions list, in particular, as previously announced, the state-owned airline Belavia, which was deprived of the opportunity to lease aircraft in the EU. Travel companies and hotels, accused by Brussels of providing logistical assistance to migrants, as well as enterprises of the republic’s oil and chemical industries, which are not directly related to the current crisis on the border, were hit. Among the individuals who fell under the sanctions were officials of the State Border Committee (GPK) of Belarus, representatives of the courts, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic. A complete list of sanctions is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.
The impending restrictions on Belavia itself became known on November 15, at the height of the clashes between Polish border guards and illegal migrants who stormed the border from Belarus. The state-owned airline in Brussels was accused of deliberately transporting citizens of the Middle East and North Africa to organize illegal migration, despite the fact that on November 12 it announced that it would stop transporting citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen to Belarus from Turkey. At the same time, the airline, against which EU restrictions on entry into airports and community airspace have already been in effect since June, apparently prepared in advance for sanctions.
Back in October, according to Flightradar24, Belavia sent three newest Embraer E2 aircraft to the capital of Kazakhstan, Nursultan. Finally, a few hours before the announcement of the sanctions, on the morning of December 2, the specialized Internet portals Skyliner, Planespotters and Aviaforum noticed that two more leased aircraft were withdrawn from the Belavia fleet – now Boeing 737-800. According to publications, the cars were transferred to Istanbul, where they “lost” the Belarusian registration numbers EW, having received the numbers of San Marino T7-438 and Ireland EI-GYP. After that, the planes were transported to the airfields of the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Belavia did not comment on this information, however, the company’s CEO Igor Cherginets said in an interview with Ukrainian blogger Vsevolod Nepogodin that the carrier is now considering reorienting from leasing in the EU to leasing and buying aircraft in Russia, China and “other countries” of Europe, which are not included to the European Union.
In addition to Belavia, the new EU sanctions also included the Belarusian chemical enterprises Grodno Azot and Grodno Khimvolokno, the oil company Belorusneft, and Belshina. Restrictions have been introduced with regard to Tsentrkurort and Oscar Tour travel agencies, Minsk and Planet hotels, as well as the Syrian airline Cham Wings Airlines and the Turkish passport and visa center VIP Grub – these organizations in the EU are considered organizers of the logistics of illegal migration. Against “Belshina”, “Grodno Azot” and “Grodno Khimvolokn” from May 3 of the current year, the ones that were in force in 2006-2015 have already been resumed. US sanctions prohibiting American citizens from conducting transactions with their legal entities, property or property interests.
Shortly before the EU, the US announced its sanctions. The SDN-list of companies with which it is actually prohibited to do business includes 12 legal entities, including the potash fertilizer producer Belaruskali, the cargo airline Transaviaexport, a number of military-industrial complex enterprises and a hotel. In addition, the US Treasury banned its citizens from transactions with new debt obligations of Belarus issued after December 2 for a period of more than 90 days, and imposed sanctions against a number of officials. The UK and Canada have also introduced restrictions to the EU. They hit the company “Belaruskali” and five journalists of the state Belarusian media.
According to Belstat, about 55% of nitrogen fertilizer exports in dollar terms last year went to EU countries. The largest buyers were France, the Netherlands and Lithuania. If we are talking about a complete ban on supplies to the EU, then the situation for Grodno Azot is problematic, but not catastrophic, says Boris Krasnozhenov, head of the analytical department for the securities market of Alfa-Bank. In his opinion, certain volumes of nitrogen fertilizers can be redirected through Russian ports, and some of these volumes can be sold on the EAEU markets. The production volumes of Grodno Azot are not so great and amount to about 1 million tons of urea. However, there is now a strong demand for nitrogen fertilizers on the world market, and in the EU their producers are being closed due to high gas prices, Krasnozhenov recalled. So the situation with sanctions against Grodno Azot will only increase the deficit of fertilizers on the European market, the expert said.
Personal sanctions were introduced primarily against the heads of the Belarusian State Civil Procedure Code and its units on the western border: border guards in Brussels are considered one of the organizers of attempts to break through illegal migrants at the border with Poland. Restrictions were introduced in relation to the head of the CPC of Belarus Anatoly Lappo, the head of the separate special services of the GPK Igor Kryuchkov, the heads of the Grodno border detachment Konstantin Molostov, the Polotsk border detachment Pavel Kharchenko, the Brest security group of Igor Gutnik, the Lida border detachment of Maksim Davidyuk border guard and Smorgon.
The sanctions also affected the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Anatoly Glaz, Judge of the Minsk District Court Sergei Epikhov, Judge of the Supreme Court Igor Lyubovitsky, Senior Prosecutor Sergei Girgel, Judge of the Supreme Court Valentina Kulik, Executive Director for Financial Investigations of the State Audit Office Andrei Prokopuk; Director of the Department of Financial Investigations of the State Audit Office Igor Marshalov; Judge of the Collegium of the Supreme Court for Civil Cases Anna Sokolovskaya; the head of the ONT TV channel Marat Markov and the judge of the Central District Court Dmitry Karsiuk.
Previous packages of sanctions were imposed by the EU against Belarus in connection with the internal political situation in the country: the results of the August 2020 elections, the use of violence against opposition protesters, pressure against opposition activists, the media, and their prosecution. The most difficult for Minsk were the third and fourth packages introduced in connection with the forced landing of a Ryanair plane on May 23 in Minsk and the arrest of ex-editor-in-chief of the opposition and recognized extremist Telegram channel NEXTA Roman Protasevich. The restrictions introduced at the end of June affected 78 people and eight companies, including MAZ, BelAZ, New Oil Company, and others, which are supporting the Belarusian economy.
Later that month, Brussels imposed sectoral sanctions against Minsk, which affected oil products, potash fertilizers and access to EU capital markets. In response, Minsk withdrew from the agreement with Brussels on readmission and border partnership, subsequently, against the background of the unfolding migration crisis at the border, using this as an excuse to justify the impossibility of controlling the flow of people who want to illegally enter the EU.
The presence of tour operators, border guards, judges and officials of industrial companies, who are not directly involved in it, in the sanctions list for the migration crisis, in addition to Belavia, is understandable. These are large enterprises that generate income for the Belarusian state, namely, it, headed by Alexander Lukashenko, is generally considered by Brussels to be involved in the influx of illegal immigrants across the border, says Ivan Timofeev, program director of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), an expert on economic sanctions.
The sanctions against oil and chemical companies – Grodno Azota, Belorusneft, Grodno Khimvolokna – are the most serious and potentially painful part of this package for Minsk, the expert said. So these are by no means “signal” restrictions, which they would have been if there were only the air carrier and officials, concluded Timofeev.
At the same time, it is now unprofitable for the European Union to aggravate the conflict with Belarus, believes Vyacheslav Sutyrin, vice-rector of the State Academic University of the Humanities. The EU does not need to increase migration pressure on the border with Poland, therefore, unlike Ermakov, Sutyrin believes that the so-called fifth package, despite the presence of large petrochemical companies in it, will not have a powerful effect on the Belarusian economy. On the part of Brussels, this is more of a symbolic measure, Sutyrin explains. European politicians need symbolic confirmation that the union is taking action and responding to the challenges of the migration crisis.
In addition, the fifth package includes sanctions against individuals for the actions of Minsk, which the EU views as oppression of the opposition. Their influence on the economy of Belarus is insignificant, the expert notes. It is very likely that the pressure on Belavia will be increased, and then Minsk will have to allocate funds to support the airline, but the expected damage from the new package is incomparable with the sectoral restrictions that were already introduced earlier this year, Sutyrin summarizes.