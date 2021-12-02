EU introduced new sanctions against Belarus

The European Union, following the United States, adopted the next, fifth, package of sanctions against Belarus on December 2 against the background of the ongoing situation since July with the influx of illegal migrants to the borders of Poland and Lithuania, in which Brussels accuses Minsk of involvement. A number of legal entities were included in the sanctions list, in particular, as previously announced, the state-owned airline Belavia, which was deprived of the opportunity to lease aircraft in the EU. Travel companies and hotels, accused by Brussels of providing logistical assistance to migrants, as well as enterprises of the republic’s oil and chemical industries, which are not directly related to the current crisis on the border, were hit. Among the individuals who fell under the sanctions were officials of the State Border Committee (GPK) of Belarus, representatives of the courts, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic. A complete list of sanctions is published in the Official Journal of the European Union.