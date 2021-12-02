Exeed VX enters the Russian market: prices announced – Autoreview

In the Russian line of the Exeed brand, there is a replenishment: the large crossover VX has joined the TXL model, which has recently undergone a restyling. Earlier, representatives of the Chinese company announced that the car with a length of 4970 mm, which is preparing for its debut in our market, will be offered with an uncontested two-liter turbo four, which is derated to a tax-beneficial 249 hp. and 385 Nm, all-wheel drive, seven-speed Getrag “robot” with two wet clutches and a seven-seater saloon. And now that the sales of the VX model have been officially launched, prices have become known.

In Russia, Exeed VX will be offered in only two trim levels, but even in the initial Luxury version, the list of equipment includes six airbags, three-zone climate control, a media system and a dashboard with 12.3-inch displays, light and rain sensors, keyless entry, systems assistance on ascent and descent, all-round cameras, cruise control with speed limiter, electromechanical parking brake with AutoHold function, electric tailgate, as well as multifunction steering wheel, washer nozzles and heated seats of the first two rows (driver’s and front passenger’s seat – also with ventilation). Also in the Luxury package, the crossover is equipped with an Arkamys audio system with eight speakers, wireless charging, a projection screen and a panoramic roof.

The Exeed VX in the top version of President, among other things, flaunts a set of safety systems with adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, front parking sensors (in the initial configuration, there is only a rear parking sensor), seat upholstery in artificial leather with perforation, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat in eight positions, as well as an air ionizer and ambient interior lighting.

According to the plan, together with the VX model, the junior SUV LX was supposed to make the company for the TXL crossover this year, but its debut is still postponed – the first cars will appear at Russian dealers closer to the middle of 2022.