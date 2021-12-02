Fans believe Rihanna is in position

A very interesting news has been posted on the network, which refers to the famous singer, designer and actress Rihanna. The star can be seen with a man from whom she may be pregnant.

The corresponding publication was posted on the eldress “peopletalk” in Instagram.

It should be noted that there is a lot of news around the popular artist Rihanna. She recently received the national hero of Barbadoss, and today many people already think that she is pregnant.

Rihanna

“Rihanna’s fans suspect that she is pregnant with A $ AP Rocky! For details, follow the link in the profile header #Rihanna #asaprocky”, – signed the post on the social network.

The audience, which follows the personal life and career ladder of the legendary singer, did not pass by such sudden news. The fans were divided into two parts: some are very happy for this news, while others thought that the star just got better.

Rihanna, photo – Super.ru

“If this is so – great, but even the fact that they are together is just”, “That if”, “The moment when they think that you are pregnant, and you just got better”, “They are so suitable for each other”, ” Calm down, she just became fat “,” Maybe she just ate okay! “

Comments on the post from the “peopletalk” Instagram page

