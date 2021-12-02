Focus learned about the intention of Germany to restrict the access of the unvaccinated to stores – RBK

The authorities intend to restrict access to shops (except grocery and pharmacies) for those who have not vaccinated or been ill with COVID-19. They will also be prohibited from gathering in large groups. Earlier in Germany, records were recorded in the number of infected

Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen / Reuters



The German authorities plan to tighten anti-coronavirus measures, in particular, to restrict the access of those who have not been ill with COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated to stores, except for grocery stores. This is stated in the draft resolution drawn up following the meeting of the prime ministers of the federal states, acting Chancellor Angela Merkel and future Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to FOCUS Online.

So, in the list of possible restrictions:

Prohibition of the unvaccinated and those who have not been ill from visiting stores (except for grocery and pharmacies)

Those who have not been vaccinated and have not been ill will be able to meet only with their families and with a maximum of two more people. Those who have been vaccinated or ill will be able to meet other people without restrictions.

Only people with vaccinations or with certificates of previous illness will be admitted to the events.

The number of participants in major events will be limited. If the event is held outdoors, no more than 5,000 people can attend. In the stands during football matches, there must be no more than 30% of the total stadium capacity or no more than 10 thousand spectators.

Masks will be required in schools for students of all grades

The vaccination campaign needs to be expanded to new populations. At the same time, FOCUS Online did not specify which categories of the population should be allowed to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccinations will become mandatory for the elderly who live in nursing homes and their employees

The draft resolution, cited by FOCUS Online, is scheduled to be adopted and made public at a press conference on Thursday.