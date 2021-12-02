Foreign Ministry calls Ukraine’s NATO membership a “red line” for Russia | News | News

Ukraine’s accession to NATO will become a “red line” for Russia. This was stated on Thursday, December 2, in the commentary of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, published on December 2 on the department’s website.

According to the diplomat, during the meeting of the NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers in Latvia, one of the main topics was the “possible aggression” of Russia against Ukraine. As Zakharova recalled, it was NATO that approached the Russian Federation, and not vice versa.

“For us, Ukraine’s joining NATO, and we have been talking about it for a long time, is the“ red line ”. Continued pulling of Kiev into the military orbit of the alliance, NATO’s de facto development of the military infrastructure of this country, the desire to turn it into a springboard for confrontation with Russia are fraught with serious negative consequences, destabilization of the military-political situation in Europe, ”the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman continued.

She stressed that after the end of the Cold War, Moscow was assured that the military forces of the military alliance would not advance east, but the promises were forgotten and not fulfilled. The result was the sad state of European security.

Zakharova stressed that the current situation can be resolved only by developing long-term agreements that exclude any NATO moves to the east.

In November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the West has long been trying to provoke Ukraine into anti-Russian actions. An example of this is the pulling of the post-Soviet countries into NATO.

On November 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West was aggravating the situation and was very superficial about Russia’s warnings not to cross the “red lines.” According to him, “Western partners exacerbate the situation by supplying Kiev with lethal modern weapons, conducting provocative military maneuvers in the Black Sea, and not only, but also in other regions close to our borders.”

He noted that NATO missile defense systems have been deployed in Romania and Poland, which can be easily used. There are MK-41 launchers and strike systems, the president added.

On November 23, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on rumors about the Kremlin’s military plans in relation to neighboring states, said that the Russian Federation was not going to attack Ukraine and was not hatching aggressive plans. He noted that Ukraine is planning aggressive actions against Donbass – the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup d’etat and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, Kiev blames Moscow for the current situation. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. Issues of its settlement are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy formats – with the participation of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, France, Germany.