Former adviser to Gorbachev called the condition for the continued existence of the USSR – RBK

Photo: Zamir Usmanov / TASS



The USSR could have survived as a democratic voluntary union after the signing of a new union treaty in 1991, but it was not possible to adapt it to the new realities during the years of perestroika. This opinion was expressed in an interview with RIA Novosti by Andrei Grachev, a former press secretary and adviser to the last president of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

“One of the simple answers to the question whether the USSR could have remained is that the USSR, after signing a new union treaty, which was planned in August 1991, could continue to exist in a democratic version of a voluntary union,” Grachev said.

Gorbachev’s advisor notes that in the form in which the USSR was created, the union could no longer exist, because it depended on the totalitarian regime and was not a voluntary union. “Perestroika was the last chance to preserve the Soviet Union, which, unfortunately, was cut short,” Grachev said.

Lukashenko named the reasons for the collapse of the USSR



The collapse of the USSR formally began in 1990, when all union republics signed declarations of state sovereignty. On March 17, 1991, a referendum was held on the preservation of the Soviet Union, 76.4% of the population spoke in favor of a single state. After that, the development of a new union treaty began.