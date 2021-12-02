Former Canadian Ambassador predicted Russia’s economic collapse due to the invasion of Ukraine – RBK

Earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States is ready to take economic and other measures against Russia in response to its actions towards Ukraine, if the American side considers them unfriendly.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also said that in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the United States will use such effective sanctions, which they previously refrained from using.

In October, The Washington Post wrote that Russia is increasing its military presence on the border with Ukraine. American and European officials told the newspaper that they see “unusual movements of equipment and military on the western flank of Russia.”

The newspaper Politico later published satellite images. They presumably capture the accumulation of tanks of the Russian armed forces near the city of Yelnya in the Smolensk region, about 250 km from the border with Ukraine.

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the movement of Russian military equipment and army units across the country is exclusively a matter of Russia, and the latest publications about their appearance near the Ukrainian border “are not even worth commenting.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the topic of the “invasion” of Russian troops into Ukraine was raised at the beginning of the year, when Russia conducted the West-21 exercises, but the invasion itself has not happened yet.

At the same time, he noted that he now sees threats to those who live in the two unrecognized republics of the LPR and DPR, due to the movement of the Ukrainian armed forces near their territories.