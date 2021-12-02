Former Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova was charged with new fraud – Incidents

MOSCOW, December 2. / TASS /. Investigators brought a third charge of fraud to the former Deputy Minister of Education of Russia Marina Rakova, the damage in the new episode amounted to more than 9 million rubles. This was reported to TASS on Thursday at the press center of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Today, the investigator of the investigative unit for the investigation of organized criminal activities of the Main Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow, the former Deputy Minister of Education of the Russian Federation Marina Rakova was charged with committing a crime under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (” Fraud “),” press center.

According to the investigation, in 2017, Rakova, being the general director of the Fund for New Forms of Education Development, entered into an agreement with the acting general director of the fund Maxim Inkin, his accomplices, as well as Artur Stetsenko. The defendants concluded between the FGAU “Fund for New Forms of Education Development” and Stetsenko forged labor contracts and additional agreements to them. The investigation revealed the fact of unjustified payment of budget money to the specified employee in the period from July 2017 to November 2018.

“According to the documents, Stetsenko was entrusted with the execution of work during the established duration of the working day for a monthly salary, as well as additional work for an additional fee. In reality, he did not carry out labor activities in this fund, did not carry out work for the institution. the accounting departments ensured the transfer of funds belonging to the fund in the total amount of more than 9 million rubles as wages and monthly bonuses to Artur Stetsenko. Thus, the monthly illegal income of the defendant amounted to 300 thousand rubles, “the press center said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the accomplices disposed of the stolen money at their own discretion, causing damage to the Fund for New Forms of Education Development on an especially large scale. The criminal case on fraud on an especially large scale was separated into a separate proceeding from the criminal case opened against Marina Rakova, Sergey Zuev and other persons. By the decision of the Tverskoy court, Stetsenko has now been arrested, and possible accomplices are being established.

In October, Rakova was charged with large-scale fraud. The investigation believes that in 2019, Rakova, who then held the post of deputy minister, achieved the allocation of budget funds to the Fund for new forms of education development (of which she was the general director earlier) for the implementation of state contracts within the framework of the federal project “Teacher of the Future”. “Shaninka” became one of the contractors of the organization. According to law enforcement agencies, in the end, the money was stolen by Inkin and two other defendants in the case. On November 19, Rakova and the deputy general director of the Fund for New Forms of Education Development, Yevgeny Zak, were charged with a second charge in connection with the fictitious employment of people at the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. The defendants are in custody, none of them pleads guilty.