French banks banned from financing Arctic LNG-2 – RBK

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS



The French authorities have banned banks from investing in the Russian megaproject Arctic LNG-2 in Yamal, according to the website of the French branch of the environmental organization Friends of the Earth. The information was also confirmed by a source of the newspaper Le Monde in the government.

The authorities made this decision, despite the fact that the French company TotalEnergies is participating in the project for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

Environmental organizations opposed the financing of Arctic LNG-2. They believe that the megaproject located in the center of the region, which “heats up three times faster than other parts of the planet”, could cause serious environmental damage.

But France’s refusal to lend is not enough to “trip up the project,” writes La Tribune. As the newspaper notes, he has already received about € 10 billion from a number of other banks, including Russian ones.

A spokesman for NOVATEK declined to comment on reports of the ban. The company has partners from Europe who want to participate in financing Arctic LNG-2, but “we do not see any support from the governments of these partners,” said Leonid Mikhelson, the head of NOVATEK in early September. For political reasons, the governments of Germany and France do not support the participation of national credit institutions, Michelson added during the Eastern Economic Forum.