https://ria.ru/20211202/spg-1761921024.html

French banks have refused to participate in the Arctic LNG 2 project, media reported

French banks refused to participate in the Arctic LNG 2 project, media reported – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

French banks have refused to participate in the Arctic LNG 2 project, media reported

The French authorities and banks refused to participate in the Russian project “Arctic LNG 2” due to concerns about climate problems, despite the fact that one of its … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T20: 28

2021-12-02T20: 28

2021-12-02T20: 28

economy

Paris

France

Alexander Novak

yamal lng

Russia

arctic lng – 2

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/18/1602707903_0:154:3067:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6eda467023cb59481b87b97b610b80.jpg

PARIS, 2 Dec – RIA Novosti. French authorities and banks have withdrawn from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project due to climate concerns, even though France’s Total (10%) is one of its shareholders, the Tribune newspaper reports. Bpifrance has not provided any loan financing for the project. According to a familiar newspaper source, French commercial banks are also not involved in the project or its discussion. “France will not endorse Arctic LNG 2 in the end. Amis de la Terre, SumOfUs and 350.org welcome the activity that led to this decision.” – said in a statement on the website of the organization Amis de la Terre. In May, representatives of these three non-governmental organizations spoke at the building of the French Ministry of Economy in Paris against the possible support of the French authorities for the project of the oil and gas company Total for the production of gas in the Arctic. As noted by the NGO, this “victory” preceded by a campaign that lasted over a year Arctic LNG 2 is Novatek’s second large-scale liquefied natural gas production project after Yamal LNG. Resource base – Morning field in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. According to the project, it is planned to build three technological lines with a capacity of 6.6 million tons each (19.8 million tons of LNG per year). The shareholders are Novatek (60%), as well as the French Total (10%), the Chinese CNOOC (10%), the subsidiary of the Chinese CNPC – CNODC (10%) and the consortium of Japanese Mitsui & amp; Co and JOGMEC – Japan Arctic LNG (10%) Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said at the end of May that there is “a lot of hype” around the topic of environmental friendliness of this or that product.

https://ria.ru/20211202/zima-1761722439.html

Paris

France

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/18/1602707903_338-0:3067:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_18767bdf11fa3e93f2f5bb003867aadb.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, paris, france, alexander novak, yamal lng, russia, arktik lng – 2