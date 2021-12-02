From Spielberg to The Matrix. The main film premieres of winter

The return of Hercule Poirot, the story of Princess Diana, Wachowski’s sister, Oscar nominee. Correspondent.net tells what to watch in the movies this winter.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg, December 9

The dramatic film in the musical genre is an adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical of the same name, based on the William Shakespeare play Romeo and Juliet. West Side Story has already received its first reviews – critics consider Steven Spielberg’s first musical to be an Oscar nominee.

“Phenomenal. Steven Spielberg has talked about making a musical for almost his entire career, and it was worth the wait. This is Spielberg of the highest caliber,” notes Rotten Tomatoes critic Chris Evangelista.

“TRIUMPH! The film is beautiful and superbly shot – a true love letter to New York with a terrific cast. Spielberg has reimagined this classic story for a new generation,” says American critic and journalist Eric Davis.

Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana

Pablo Larraine, December 9

The film tells the story of four days in the life of Princess Diana, which played a huge role in the life of the entire royal family: during the Christmas holidays at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, the princess decides to divorce.

Even before its release, the film caused a great resonance: for example, fashion critics are discussing the film’s luxurious outfits, created by the artist Jacqueline Durran in collaboration with Dom, and film critics are already predicting several Oscar nominations for the film.

Meanwhile, actress Kristen Stewart, who plays Diana, admitted that this is the best and most difficult role in her life – and that in fact we only think we know Princess Diana.

Spiderman: No Way Home

John Watts, December 16

The superhero film based on the Marvel comics character Spider-Man, produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing, will be the 27th in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The new tape is a sequel to the films Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

In the story, Peter Parker turns to Stephen Strange for help in order to hide the secret of Spider-Man’s identity from the world again, which leads to the discovery of the multiverse, as a result of which supervillains from other realities who previously fought with alternative versions of Spider-Man arrive.

The Matrix: Resurrection

Lana Wachowski, December 22

The solo Matrix of Lana Wachowski, filming this time without her sister Lily, who could not join the project because of the series Working on herself, tells, like the previous films of the franchise, about the opposition of the main characters to a computer program that established control over the Earth and all its inhabitants …

The plot is similar to the first part: Neo meets Trinity and suddenly realizes that he is living in a computer simulation that he can directly influence. Yes, and everything in general is plus or minus familiar: red and blue pills, “follow the white rabbit” and an updated version of the Smith agents.

Keanu Reeves, Kerry-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt returned to roles from previous films in the series; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris also played in the tape.

Death on the Nile

Kenneth Branagh, February 10

The detective drama based on the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie about the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot is a sequel to Murder on the Orient Express 2017.

In the story, after solving the murder on the Orient Express, Hercule Poirot goes to Egypt, where, right on the Nile, passions inside a love triangle led to murder.

