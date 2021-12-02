FSB announced the capture of the Ukrainian intelligence agent preparing the terrorist attack – RBK

The detainee confessed, according to the security officials, it was planned to detonate two bombs with his participation. The FSB claims that this confirms the “terrorist aspirations of the Ukrainian military intelligence”

Photo: TASS



The special services have detained a man who, according to the FSB, is an agent of the military intelligence of Ukraine and was preparing a terrorist attack, TASS reports with reference to the Center for Public Relations of the special service.

“Security officials detained an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, sent to the territory of our country with the aim of committing a terrorist act,” the FSB said.

The man has already confessed and said that “the attack was planned to be carried out by detonating two improvised explosive devices with a total weight of 1.5 kg in TNT equivalent.”

As RIA Novosti clarifies, at the same time the FSB officers detained two more alleged military intelligence agents who were collecting information about strategic objects and taking photographs. These are father and son, Koval Zinovy ​​Zinovievich, born in 1974, and Koval Igor Zinovievich, born in 1999. “The detainees confessed that they were recruited by the current employee of the SBU in the Ternopil region, Colonel Vasily Vasilyevich Kovalik, born in 1973, who assigned them the task of collecting information about strategic objects for a reward of $ 10 thousand,” the FSB said.

“We have received materials confirming the terrorist aspirations of the Ukrainian military intelligence to facilities on the territory of our country,” the FSB added.