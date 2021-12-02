FSB detained Ukrainian intelligence officers in several regions of Russia

Employees of the FSB of Russia stopped the intelligence and sabotage activities of the Ukrainian special services in three regions of the country. According to the press service of the FSB, two agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Zinoviy Kovyl and his son Igor were arrested. Oleksandr Tsilyk, an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was also detained. He planned a terrorist attack by detonating two improvised explosives with a total weight of 1.5 kilograms in TNT equivalent.

And the senior officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Captain 1st Rank Sergei Shvidenko, has already been sentenced to six years and six months in prison. He will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony.

As it turned out, Shvidenko from Ukraine coordinated the preparation and supervised the sabotage group directed to the territory of Russia. The saboteurs planned to undermine the mast of the Black Sea Fleet radio center.

In 2016, in Crimea, they detained members of a sabotage and reconnaissance group, which consisted of four employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. They are Colonel Dmitry Shtyblikov, Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Stogniy, Captain 2nd Rank Gleb Shabliy, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Bessarabov. Special service agent Vladimir Dudka was with them.

They also planned to blow up a mobile gas turbine power plant, a warehouse for fuel and lubricants and a radio and television transmission center in Crimea.

In July 2021, Shvidenko was arrested and taken into custody. His guilt is fully proven. He admitted that his immediate superior was in charge of the operation. This is Colonel Nikolai Spodar. The latter headed the operational department “YUG” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As for Zinovy ​​Koval (born in 1974) and Igor Koval (born in 1999), they collected data on strategic objects. Father and son arrived in Russia to collect information and “take photographs and videos of strategically important life support enterprises and transport infrastructure.”

A short-barreled and automatic weapon was found in their car. Personal protective equipment was also found. They were sent for examination.

During the interrogation, the detainees confessed that they were recruited by the current employee of the SBU in the Ternopil region, Colonel Vasyl Kovalik. He gave them the task of collecting information about strategic objects. For this they were promised 10 thousand dollars.