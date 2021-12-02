Germans have released a large crossover with a 750-horsepower engine :: Autonews

BMW has unveiled a new concept car called the XM, which should give a glimpse of the Bavarian brand’s upcoming flagship crossover. The novelty will be the most luxurious and powerful car in the German automaker’s lineup.

The development of the car was carried out by specialists from the sports M-division of the company from Munich, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. After the 1978 M1 sports car, the XM is the second self-driving BMW car ever built by M Division workers.

The prototype was equipped with a new power plant, consisting of a gasoline engine and an electric motor, which develop a total of 750 horsepower and 1000 Nm of torque. The large crossover is capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 km / h in less than four seconds.