Germans have released a large crossover with a 750-horsepower engine :: Autonews

BMW has unveiled a new concept car called the XM, which should give a glimpse of the Bavarian brand’s upcoming flagship crossover. The novelty will be the most luxurious and powerful car in the German automaker’s lineup.
The development of the car was carried out by specialists from the sports M-division of the company from Munich, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. After the 1978 M1 sports car, the XM is the second self-driving BMW car ever built by M Division workers.
The prototype was equipped with a new power plant, consisting of a gasoline engine and an electric motor, which develop a total of 750 horsepower and 1000 Nm of torque. The large crossover is capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 km / h in less than four seconds.
The rest of the technical details are still kept secret, but it can be assumed that a 625-horsepower 4.4-liter gasoline V8 from the BMW M5 CS sports sedan is used as the main power unit. An electric motor powered by a battery pack provides additional traction and fuel economy. The vehicle will be able to travel from 50 to 80 kilometers exclusively on electric traction.
Distinctive features of the exterior of the concept car are narrow diode optics, 23-inch 14-spoke wheels, as well as huge illuminated “nostrils” of the radiator grille, which have recently become the hallmark of BMW sports M-models.
In the salon there is an unusual ceiling with a three-dimensional pattern, trimmed with expensive brown leather and a rear sofa with a soft cover. At the front, sports seats with reinforced lateral support are installed, as well as a steering wheel with sloped upper and lower segments and red accents.
The Germans noted that the BMW XM is already a prototype close to the series. The model will enter the assembly line of the American plant in Spartanburg (South Carolina) in 2022. The car will compete with luxury sports crossovers like the Aston Martin DBX, Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. It is assumed that prices for the crossover will start at $ 160,000.