Golden Raspberry 2021 – lists of nominees for Hollywood anti-award – UNIAN

The Golden Raspberry Awards have announced the nominees for the 2020 Best of Worst Film Awards.

The listings of films and actors are published on Awardswatch.com.

At the moment, extended lists are presented. The shortlist will be unveiled on March 14 and the awards ceremony will take place on April 24.

Anti-award “Golden Raspberry 2021”: full lists of nominees

“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

“365 days”

“Hubie’s Halloween”

“Music”

“Wrong Girl”

“Fantasy Island”

“Love, weddings and other disasters”

“Absolute proof”

three films “Barbie and Kendra”

“The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson”

Worst director

Ron Howard – “Country Elegy”

Charles Band – three films “Barbie and Kendra”

Barbara Bialovas and Tomas Mandes – “365 days”

Josh Trunk – “Capone. Scarface”

Sia – “Music”

Stephen Brill – “Hubie’s Halloween”

Stephen Gaigan – “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

Brannon Howes – “Absolute Proof”

Dennis Dugan – Love, Weddings, and Miscellaneous Disasters

Tyler Spindel – “The Wrong Girl”

Worst actor

Robert De Niro – “Where’s My Jaw Dude”

Jamie Dornan – “Love for Three” and “Wild Couple”

Robert Downey Jr .. – “The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

Tom Hardy – “Capone. Scarface”

Adam Sandler – “Hubie’s Halloween”

David Spade – “The Wrong Girl”

John Turturro – “Nowhere Beyond”

Paul Hogan – “The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

Michael Lindell – “Absolute Proof”

Michelle Morrone – 365 Days

Worst actress

Drew Barrymore – “Understudy”

Anne Hathaway – “The Witches” and “The Last Thing He Wanted”

Kate Hudson – Music

Hilary Swank – “The Hunt” and “Dangerous Temptation”

Katie Holmes – “Secret” and “Doll 2: Brahms”

Diane Keaton – “Love, Weddings, and Other Disasters”

Lauren Lapkus – “The Wrong Girl”

Maggie Q – “Happy Day of Death”

Andrea Riseborough – “The Curse”

Anna Maria Siklutska – “365 days”

Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage – “Jiu-Jitsu: Battle for Earth”

Chevy Chase – “The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

Mel Gibson – “The Force of the Elements”

Rudy Giuliani – “Borat II”

Kevin James – “Hubie’s Halloween”

Shia LaBeouf – “Knocking Out Debts”

Arnold Schwarzenegger – “The Secret of the Dragon’s Seal”

Nick Swardson – “The Wrong Girl”

Christopher Walken – “Where’s My Jaw Dude”

Bruce Willis – “Ordered to Destroy” and “Until Morning”

Worst Supporting Actress

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Judy Dench – “Artemis Fowle”

Glenn Close – “Country Elegy”

Maddy Ziegler – “The Music”

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Salma Hayek – “Real Demons” and “Bliss”

Demi Moore – “Bird in a Cage. Contagion”

Olivia Newton-John – “The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

Maggie Kew – “Fantasy Island”

Jackie Sandler – Wrong Girl

Worst Screen Duo

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani – “Borat 2”

Jamie Dornan & Emily Blunt – Wild Couple

Robert Downey Jr and His Grossly Unconvincing Welsh Accent – The Wonderful Journey of Dr. Dolittle

Jeremy Irons & Diane Keaton – Love, Weddings, and Other Disasters

Michelle Morrone and Anna Maria Siklutska – “365 days”

Adam Sandler and his fooling around – “Hubie’s Halloween”

Fake CGI Dog and Harrison Ford – Nature’s Call

Cody Reni Cameron and Robin Sidney – three films “Barbie and Kendra”

Meena Suvari and Jean Freeman or Nick Stahl – “The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson”

Lauren Lapkus and David Spade – “The Wrong Girl”

Worst case scenario

“365 days”

“Country Elegy”

“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

“Fantasy Island”

“The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson”

“Music”

“Where is my jaw, dude”

“Absolute proof”

three films “Barbie and Kendra”

“Wrong Girl”

“The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

Worst remake

Wonder Woman 1984

Mulan

“365 days”

“Capone”

“The Amazing Journey of Dr. Dolittle”

“Hubie’s Halloween”

“The Secret of the Dragon’s Seal”

“Wrong Girl”

both sequels to “Barbie and Kendra”

“Fantasy Island”

“The Magnificent Mr. Dundee”

