Gunzburg told which vaccines can be used at the same time

Gunzburg told which vaccines can be used at the same time – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

Gunzburg told which vaccines can be used at the same time

"Sputnik Light" and a nasal vaccine against coronavirus can be vaccinated at the same time, it is safe for health, the director of the Research Center told RIA Novosti

2021-12-02

2021-12-02T06: 11

2021-12-02T06: 25

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. "Sputnik Light" and the nasal vaccine against coronavirus can be vaccinated at the same time, it is safe for health, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. V is "painless and has fewer side effects. The drug is aimed at creating an additional barrier in the form of immunity in the upper respiratory tract, he explained. In early November, Gunzburg reported that an additional nasal vaccine vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be able to carry the virus. "Sputnik Light" is the fourth domestic vaccine against coronavirus infection. The drug was developed at the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry.

Moscow

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

