https://ria.ru/20211202/vaktsina-1761744533.html
Gunzburg told which vaccines can be used at the same time
Gunzburg told which vaccines can be used at the same time – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
Gunzburg told which vaccines can be used at the same time
“Sputnik Light” and a nasal vaccine against coronavirus can be vaccinated at the same time, it is safe for health, the director of the Research Center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02T06: 11
2021-12-02T06: 11
2021-12-02T06: 25
the science
society
Moscow
Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia)
Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor)
the Russian Academy of Sciences
health
Alexander Gunzburg
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759670646_0-0:3148:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_32f3f176c597dce8df61a5c02cfc721a.jpg
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. “Sputnik Light” and the nasal vaccine against coronavirus can be vaccinated at the same time, it is safe for health, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. V is “painless and has fewer side effects. The drug is aimed at creating an additional barrier in the form of immunity in the upper respiratory tract, he explained. In early November, Gunzburg reported that an additional nasal vaccine vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be able to carry the virus. “Sputnik Light” is the fourth domestic vaccine against coronavirus infection. The drug was developed at the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry.
https://ria.ru/20211124/putin-1760601834.html
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/12/1759670646_168-0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9e160a6017761580ecf46d00b47682e.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Moscow, Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Health of Russia), Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor), Russian Academy of Sciences, health, Alexander Gintsburg, Russia, covid-19 coronavirus, coronavirus in Russia, vaccine ” satellite v “, denis logunov,” satellite light “vaccine
Gunzburg told which vaccines can be used at the same time