Gwyneth Paltrow shares how her youngest son reacts to her sex toy trade

Ekaterina KOVALENKO October 20 17:34

Photo: instagram.com/gwynethpaltrow

American actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres. The star told how her youngest son Moses (15 years old) reacted to the fact that her company Goop sells vibrators.

– A few months ago he said, “Mom, for a moment I was really embarrassed that Goop sells vibrators, and then I realized that no, it’s great. You make people feel free to buy something, which is great! You are a feminist. “. And I said: “Thank you, my dear!” – shared Paltrow. “I’m sure he’s still embarrassed, but at least he gives it a good sense.

Moses’ father is Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Gwyneth, 49, also has a 17-year-old daughter, Apple, from the relationship. Paltrow and 44-year-old Martin were married from 2003 to 2016. In 2018, the actress married 50-year-old television screenwriter Brad Falchuk.

In June 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow launched a flower-scented candle called She Smells Like My Orgasm. Then, on the website of the Paltrow Goop lifestyle company, the candle was valued at $ 75. That same year, Paltrow launched the She Smells Like My Vagina candle for $ 75.

Goop offers products for a healthy lifestyle and interior design. There are categories like cosmetics, perfume, nutritional supplements, sex toys, as well as unusual products like moon dust and energy vampire sprays.