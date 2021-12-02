Halle Berry published a rare photo of her son on his birthday

In the photo, Maceo poses in the costume of the comic book hero Major Thunder

The son of 55-year-old actress Halle Berry is eight years old. And in honor of the holiday, the star published a picture of Maceo Martinez. Interestingly, the boy poses in the costume of the hero of Russian comics. Insider writes about this.

“Today this guy turns 8 years old! Happy birthday, Thunder,” the actress signed the picture.

Halle Berry’s son on his birthday [+–] Photo: Instagram halleberry

Major Grom is a character in Russian comics about a police officer from St. Petersburg who hunts for robbers. The first Russian comic-book film, Major Grom: The Plague Doctor, was released this spring, and in the summer the American streaming service Netflix bought the rights to show it. The picture has become popular, apparently, Maceo is her fan.

Holly rarely publishes photos of her children: her son Maceo and daughter Nala, protecting their privacy.

So the faces of Berry’s son from actor Olivier Martinez are almost impossible to see. Recall that the actress was married to Olivier from 2013 to 2016. The couple broke up, but maintained friendly relations.

Nalu’s daughter Holly gave birth to the model Gabriel Aubrey. She fought for custody for a long time and even accused her daughter’s father of racism. It turned out that Gabriel constantly criticized Holly and did not let her see her daughter.



Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt [+–] Photo: Instagram halleberry

Now the actress is dating 51-year-old singer Wang Hunt. And, judging by the numerous photos on social networks, they are happy together.