“His charisma is incredible” BadComedian praises Johnny Depp’s ability

Russian blogger Evgeny Bazhenov (BadComedian) during his interview commented on Johnny Depp’s acting abilities. Bazhenov replied that he personally liked Depp’s work. This was reported by the News.ru agency.

Depp celebrated his 58th birthday this year. Journalists asked Bazhenov why the Hollywood actor, despite his age, remains “so cool and devilishly beautiful.”

The blogger replied that it was all about Johnny Depp’s incredible charisma. However, Bazhenov was not without criticism. He stated that the image of Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga turned out to be rather clichéd.

Bazhenov noted that Depp’s first roles were more diverse. But he said that a person should not be required to comply with his own “wishes”. He called the Hollywood actor “young enough” and compared him to 81-year-old Al Pacino and 77-year-old Robert De Niro. The blogger said that it is too early to classify Depp as an “old guard of actors.”

Johnny Depp has performed many striking roles during his career. He appeared before audiences as Willie Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), the Hatter in Alice in Wonderland (2010), and the sad Edward Scissorhands in the movie of the same name (1990). In addition, the actor managed to prove himself in the musical. The actor played the role of Sweeney Todd in the musical Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007).

Johnny Depp’s career went downhill after the scandal involving his ex-wife Amber Heard. In 2016, the girl filed for divorce and accused Depp of domestic violence. The court forbade the Hollywood star to approach her ex-wife. Over time, the story began to acquire unpleasant details of the actors’ personal lives. Depp filed a counterclaim against Heard, accusing him of libel and demanding compensation in the amount of $ 50 million. After the scandal, the film companies began to break contracts with the famous actor. He lost his role in Fantastic Beasts, and Netflix removed all Johnny Depp films from the American Library.